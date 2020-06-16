Kenosha council yanks cabaret licenses at RedZone, Rain Bar

Owner says not all to blame on bar

Coates and his attorney, Anthony Nudo, said there have been continuous strides to be a good neighbor. Nudo, in his testimony, said local law enforcement and elected officials have not always been responsive.

“Every time we tried to do proactive things, we were shot down,” Nudo said. “We’ve tried hard, and we continue to try hard.”

For his part, Coates said he has tried going out of his way, picking up trash in and near RedZone’s property. He also said he believes RedZone has been unfairly targeted with some of the complaints since similar establishments are adjacent to his.

“There’s things going on in that neighborhood that are not just attached to RedZone,” Coates said. “I feel like I’m not getting a fair shake in this.”

Ald. Bill Siel, who represents the area, said he supported non-renewal of the cabaret license.

“The concerns, the complaints are always the same,” Siel said. “The business model is not compatible with this neighborhood.”

RedZone ‘did things we asked of them’