Kenosha County absentee voting records shattered

Absentee ballot voting records have been shattered across Kenosha County, clerks reported Friday.

The first 10 days of early, in-person voting netted more than 21,000 ballots in Kenosha County, bringing the total number of absentee ballot cast to more than 52,000, data released Friday by the Wisconsin Election Commission shows.

“This is a record-setting absentee voting year,” Kenosha County Clerk Regi Bachochin said.

As of Oct. 1 there were 95,713 registered voters. Kenosha County municipal clerks report 52,058 absentee ballots have been returned, which includes the in-person total of 21,374 countywide.

“This means that 54 percent of our registered voters have already cast their ballot,” Bachochin said.

Even more remarkable, by the end of the day Friday, Bachochin said she believes absentee and early voting will be close to the 2016 voter turnout of 60.64 percent.

Statewide, 524,456 residents had cast early, in-person ballots and 1,738,638 absentee ballots sent via mail had been returned as of Friday morning.

By Oct. 22, nationwide early voting broke the record for all votes cast before Election Day in 2016.