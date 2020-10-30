Kenosha County absentee voting records shattered

Absentee ballot voting records have been shattered across Kenosha County, clerks reported Friday.
The first 10 days of early, in-person voting netted more than 21,000 ballots in Kenosha County, bringing the total number of absentee ballot cast to more than 52,000, data released Friday by the Wisconsin Election Commission shows.
“This is a record-setting absentee voting year,” Kenosha County Clerk Regi Bachochin said.
As of Oct. 1 there were 95,713 registered voters. Kenosha County municipal clerks report 52,058 absentee ballots have been returned, which includes the in-person total of 21,374 countywide.
“This means that 54 percent of our registered voters have already cast their ballot,” Bachochin said.
Even more remarkable, by the end of the day Friday, Bachochin said she believes absentee and early voting will be close to the 2016 voter turnout of 60.64 percent.
Statewide, 524,456 residents had cast early, in-person ballots and 1,738,638 absentee ballots sent via mail had been returned as of Friday morning.
By Oct. 22, nationwide early voting broke the record for all votes cast before Election Day in 2016.
The state Elections Commission as of Friday reports the following number of absentee ballots requested, sent out and returned or cast in person per county through end of the voting day Thursday:
• Kenosha County — 57,771 requested; 57,690 sent out; 52,058 returned; 21,374 cast in person.
• Racine County — 69,209 requested; 69,137 sent out; 61,155 returned; 26,830 cast in person.
• Walworth County — 33,533 requested; 33,487 sent out; 30,061 returned; 12,410 cast in person.
Support Local Journalism
The Kenosha County absentee ballot counts broken down by county show:
City
- Kenosha — 30,342 requested; 30,342 sent; 27,027 returned; 9,230 cast in person.
Villages
- Bristol — 1,952 requested; 1,945 sent; 1,774 returned; 939 cast in person.
- Paddock Lake — 1,051 requested; 1,050 sent; 957 returned; 503 cast in person.
- Pleasant Prairie — 9,602 requested; 9,593 sent; 8,757 returned; 3,714 cast in person.
- Salem Lakes — 5,725 requested; 5,723 sent; 5,279 returned; 2,938 cast in person.
- Somers — 3,244 requested; 3,243 sent; 5,279 returned; 2,938 cast in person.
- Twin Lakes — 2,141 requested; 2,139 sent; 1,957 returned; 977 cast in person.
Towns
- Brighton — 476 requested; 469 sent; 415 returned, 223 cast in person.
- Paris — 433 requested; 428 sent; 385 returned; 229 cast in person.
- Randall — 1,238 requested; 1,238 sent; 1,139 returned; 667 cast in person.
- Somers - 369 requested; 368 sent; 338 returned; 136 cast in person.
- Wheatland — 1,198 requested; 1,197 sent; 1,124 returned; 609 cast in person.
Reports from the front lines
Clerks from throughout Kenosha County Friday reported a steady flow of early voters still making their way in to cast absentee ballots before the deadline.
“It is the most absentee Paddock Lake has had since it has been tracked,” said Paddock Lake Village Clerk Michelle Shramek.
In Bristol, four times as many people had voted absentee by Thursday (2,713) than voted absentee in the 2016 election (678), said Village Clerk Amy Klemko. The number of absentee ballots so far already breaks the record set in April of 1,189, by 128 percent, or 1,524 ballots.
Twin Lakes Village Clerk Sabrina Waswo said in-person absentee voting was much higher than anticipated and "is definitely a record for Twin Lakes."
As of 1 p.m. Friday, the number of absentee ballots cast had grown to 2,053, or 54% of registered voters. In the November 2016 election, Twin Lakes had a voter turnout of 2,728 with 1,306 being absentee ballots.
Wheatland Town Clerk Shiela Seigler also reported the town would break the absentee voting record of 624 was set there in April by the end of the day Friday.
Brighton Town Clerk Linda Perona said nearly 50% of the town's 1,030 registered voted early.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.