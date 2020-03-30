Kenosha County Administration Building closed to public; services available by phone, online

In a further effort to protect the public and county staff from the COVID-19 virus, the Kenosha County Administration Building is now closed to the public, county officials announced today.

Some services from the county clerk’s, treasurer’s and register of deeds’ offices remain available by phone or online.

This includes issuance of marriage licenses: County Clerk Regi Bachochin’s office is offering them by appointment only for Kenosha County residents. For more information, call 262-653-2552 or send an email to countyclerk@kenoshacounty.org.

County Treasurer Teri Jacobson’s office is continuing to accept tax payments by mail or online at https://kenoshacounty.org/589/Treasurer. For more information, contact the office at 262-653-2542 or at TRBank@kenoshacounty.org.

Register of Deeds JoEllyn Storz’s office is continuing to record documents and handle applications submitted through the mail and online through VitalCheck. For more information about accessing records by mail or online, call 262-653-2444 or visit https://www.kenoshacounty.org/522/Register-of-Deeds.

The elected officials’ satellite office at the Kenosha County Center in Bristol also remains closed.

