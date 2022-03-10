Kenosha County Administration Building remodeling to affect in-person access for some services

Remodeling work in the Kenosha County Administration Building will affect the public’s in-person access to some services over the coming weeks.

The first-floor lobby and basement reception areas of the building are being modified to enhance security within the facility, located at 1010 56th St. in Downtown Kenosha.

Th work is scheduled to begin Monday, continuing into early May.

Relocated or appointment only

During the ongoing project, Land Information Office staff will temporarily relocate to the Kenosha County Center at Highways 45 and 50 in Bristol. Staff members will be available to meet the public at the Administration Building as needed, by appointment only. Appointments may be made at 262-653-2622.

The Office of Register of Deeds will remain open, although its counter will be closed. Those who need to visit the office are encouraged to make an appointment online or by calling 262-653-2444, or to visit the Elected Officials Satellite Office at the County Center in Bristol. Many Register of Deeds Office services can also be accessed online at https://kenoshacounty.org/522/Register-of-Deeds.

Clerk, treasurer offices remain open

The Downtown offices of the County Clerk and Treasurer will remain open during the construction period, but remodeling activity may be loud at times, with reduced space available in the lobby. All services from the County Clerk’s Office will be by appointment only.

Many of the services from county offices can also be accessed at the Satellite Office in Bristol. Satellite Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Appointments for many of these services can be scheduled online at https://kenoshacounty.timetap.com.

Property tax payments can also be made through the mail, online at https://kenoshacounty.org/589/Treasurer, or in person at the Satellite Office.

