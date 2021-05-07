Kenosha County Administration Building to reopen to the public Monday

For the first time since it was damaged in rioting last summer, the Kenosha County Administration Building will reopen to the public beginning Monday.

The building’s large windows and front doors were broken during riots following the shooting of Jacob Blake on Aug. 23. While the windows remain boarded, a temporary repair will allow the public to safely enter and exit the building, 1010 56th St., according to a statement from county administration.

Joe Potente, spokesman for the county, said the large windows will likely be replaced and boards removed this summer. But he said the process has been complicated by the building’s status on the National Register of Historic Places as part of the Kenosha Civic Center Historic District. He said work has been underway to find replacements to the 10-foot-by-8-foot windows that meet the requirements of the historic district.

Meanwhile, Potente said, the offices inside the building, including the offices of the County Executive, the County Clerk, Treasurer and Register of Deeds, will reopen to in-person services for the public during regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Many services that have been available online during the COVID-19 pandemic will still be available through remote access.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}