Kenosha County ADRC durable medical equipment loan closet seeks donations

KENOSHA -- Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center's durable medical equipment loan and supply closet is in need of donations.
Stock is low on the following items: manual and transport wheelchairs; bath benches; shower chairs; bed rails; knee scooters; rollators and walkers; commodes; incontinence products, pull-up only, all sizes.
Individuals needing durable medical equipment for either short-term or long-term use, who are not enrolled in one of Wisconsin’s long-term care programs, such as Family Care, IRIS and Partnership, may contact the ADRC to request an item. If you have items you’ve borrowed and no longer need, please drop them off or call for a pickup.
If you have gently used or new items you wish to donate, or are in need of medical equipment or supplies, call Steve at the ADRC, 262-605-6667, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., to make arrangements. Appointments preferred. The center requests all items be cleaned and sanitized prior to donation.
