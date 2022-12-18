 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenosha County ADRC durable medical equipment loan closet seeks donations

KENOSHA — Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center’s (ADRC) Durable Medical Equipment Loan & Supply Closet provides durable medical equipment as well as nutritional supplements and incontinence products for older adults and adults with disabilities who are in need. It is supported by community donations.

Currently stock is low on the following items: nutritional supplements such as Ensure and Boost; incontinence products, pull-up only, sizes small, medium and 2X-3X; Chux disposable underpads; and cleansing cloths/wipes,

Individuals needing durable medical equipment for either short-term or long-term use, who are not enrolled in one of Wisconsin’s long-term care programs, such as Family Care, IRIS and Partnership may contact the ADRC to request an item.

If you have gently used or new items you wish to donate, or are in need of medical equipment or supplies, call Steve at the ADRC, 262-605-6667, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., to make arrangements. Appointments preferred. The center requests all items be cleaned and sanitized prior to donation.

