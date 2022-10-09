Kenosha County ADRC offers free assistance with annual Medicare open enrollment

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period begins on Saturday, Oct. 15, and runs through Dec. 7.

Those on Medicare should review current coverage and see if any changes are needed for the coming year. Medicare Part D and Medicare Advantage plan details often change annually and the the Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center is offering free assistance through its benefit specialists.

ADRC specialists will provide information and assistance at no charge, and do not sell or endorse any insurance plans. Benefit specialists at the ADRC are trained to review current coverage and compare plans with other options based on medications and other details. They also check to see if beneficiaries qualify for programs or benefits that can save money.

ADRC benefit specialists will be available to assist in several locations during the open enrollment period.

The locations, dates and times of the free benefit assistant sessions include:

Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Enter Door A: Tuesday, Nov. 8, 9 a.m. to noon; Thursday, Nov. 10, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 15, 1 to 4 p.m.; Monday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Salem Town Hall, 9814 Antioch Road, Salem: Tuesday, Oct. 18, 9 a.m. to noon

Northside Neighborhood Library, 1500 27th Ave., Kenosha: Wednesday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Westosha Community Senior Center, 19200 93rd St., Bristol: Thursday, Oct. 20, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Bristol Municipal Building, 19801 83rd St., Bristol: Wednesday, Oct. 26, 9 a.m. to noon

Paddock Lake Village Office, 6969 236st Ave., Salem: Thursday, Oct. 27, 9 a.m. to noon

Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol: Wednesday, Nov. 2, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Community Library, 110 S Lake Ave., Twin Lakes: Wednesday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Festival Foods Community Room, 2nd floor, 3207 80th St., Kenosha: Monday, Nov. 28, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Southwest Neighborhood Library, 7979 38th Ave., Kenosha: Thursday, Nov. 3, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Monday, Dec. 5, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Registration is required. Call to reserve a date, time and location by phoning the Kenosha County ADRC, 262-605-6646 or 1-800-472-8008.