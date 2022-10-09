Kenosha County ADRC offers free “Memory Screen Mondays”

The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center is offering free, confidential memory screens every Monday, 8 a.m. to noon.
Memory screens are suggested for anyone concerned about memory changes, at risk of Alzheimer’s disease due to family history, or who wants to check their memory now for future comparison. Some memory problems can be readily treated, such as those caused by vitamin deficiencies or thyroid problems. In general, the earlier the diagnosis, the easier it is to treat memory loss. Memory screening can:
Provide relief for individuals concerned about normal memory loss Lead to diagnosis of treatable conditions Offer the ability to make lifestyle changes early when they have the greatest potential for positive effect and the opportunity to participate in making future decisions
Warning signs of dementia include forgetting people’s names and events, asking repetitive questions, loss of verbal or written skills, confusion over daily routines, and personality changes.
Screening results are not a diagnosis, and individuals who have concerns are encouraged to pursue a full medical exam. Appointments are recommended. Interested persons may call the ADRC at 262-605-6646 to make an appointment.
50 free and low-cost ways to improve your mental health
Thank someone
1. Thank someone — specifically and genuinely. Expressing gratitude boosts dopamine and serotonin, the neurotransmitters in the brain that improve mood.
Walk outside
2. Walk outside for 15 minutes in nature. Being in nature is linked to several benefits, such as improved attention, lower stress, better mood and reduced risk of psychiatric illness.
Take a social media break
3. Take a technology break. Consider extending a scheduled tech break to an entire day, weekend or even a week. Social media algorithms are designed to provoke outrage. Set tech-free times during the day.
Volunteer
4. Volunteer for a cause important to you. Research shows that volunteering leads to lower rates of depression and anxiety, especially among the elderly.
Jog for 10 minutes
5. Jog or walk briskly for 10 minutes. A recent study out of Japan found that even 10 minutes of moderate-intensity running improves mood and executive function.
Hug someone
6. Hug someone you love for 20 seconds. Hugging releases the “love” hormone oxytocin, which reduces the effects of stress and boosts the immune system and mood.
Play with dogs or cats
7. Play with a shelter dog or cat or spend extra time with your own pet. Just five minutes of playing with a dog or cat raises levels of serotonin and dopamine.
Text a friend
8. Text a friend you haven’t talked to in a while. Make a phone date or Zoom date or meet in person safely. Social connections are vital to mental health and improve physical well-being, too.
Meditate
9. Meditate for 5 minutes and work on building up the stamina. It’s a proven technique to reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety and strengthen focus.
Listen to upbeat music
10. Listen to an upbeat music playlist. Or choose a genre of music that makes you smile or remember good times.
Bake cookies
11. Bake cookies or bread and share with a neighbor. Beside creating delicious treats, baking can increase mindfulness, concentration and sensory pleasure.
Thank a teacher
12. Write a note of appreciation to one of your former teachers. If you’ve lost touch with them, pick one of your child’s teachers to send a thank-you note.
Make a list of favorite things
13. Make a list of a few of your favorite things. Thinking about the things you like (books, meals, restaurants, songs, places, vacations) can make you feel better about the world.
Try yoga
14. Try yoga or gentle stretching. YouTube offers countless free, short videos. Or sign up for a class.
Meaningful moment of the day
15. Write your most meaningful moment from your day in phone notes nightly. Drawing daily attention to the small positive things trains the mind to be happier.
Give a compliment
16. Give someone a compliment. Research shows that smiling and complimenting others can significantly improve well-being and strengthen social ties.
Organize junk drawer or jewelry box
17. Clean out and organize one small space — a junk drawer or jewelry box. Creating small-scale order out of chaos can be emotionally satisfying.
Journal nightly
18. Journal nightly, dumping whatever is in your head into a notebook. When thoughts are racing, give them a place to live — outside your head.
Prayer
19. Pray or attend a service that is meaningful to you. Prayer can help calm anxiety and be as beneficial as meditation.
Dance
20. Dance in your bedroom or while doing household chores. In addition to the physical benefits of improving balance, coordination and flexibility, it will elevate mood.
Cut sugar
21. Take a break from refined sugar. Sugar is everywhere, and excess consumption lowers the body’s ability to respond to stress and may increase the risk for depression.
Practice deep breathing
22. Practice deep, diaphragmatic breathing. Focusing on the breath can relax the body and mind.
Read an engrossing novel
23. Read an engrossing novel or listen to an audio version. Research has found that people who often read fiction have better social cognition.
Drink more water
24. Drink more water. Water stimulates the flow of nutrients and feel-good endorphins. Hydrate.
Channel your inner artist
25. Channel creative expression through art. Try painting, drawing, sculpting or photography as a way to express feelings.
Eat more veggies
26. Add more vegetables and greens to your diet. Research has found that higher fruit and vegetable consumption correlated with higher mental health in school-aged children.
Google funny memes
27. Google funny memes or tweets. A search for funny internet humor is sure to turn up something that makes you smile or laugh out loud.
Write a list of personal highlights
28. Write a list of your personal highlights, whether they are travels, milestone celebrations or achievements. Remind yourself of the good things you’ve accomplished and experienced.
Donate clothing that doesn't fit
29. Donate a few items of clothing that no longer fit or shoes that hurt to wear. Let go of apparel that makes you feel bad about yourself.
Take a warm bath
On top of relieving tight muscles and physical tension, studies also show that a 30-minute bath at 104 degrees can improve symptoms of depression. 30. Take a warm bath with soothing scents.
Watch a movie together remotely
31. Watch a movie with loved ones remotely or via Netflix watch party. Streaming services have made it easy to watch movies long-distance with a friend.
Visit an elderly person
32. Visit an elderly person and ask about their life stories. Connecting with someone who has suffered in isolation can offer a sense of purpose and spark meaningful new friendships.
Improve sleep habits
33. Improve sleep habits. Go to bed and wake up at a regular time. Putting away electronics 30 minutes before bedtime helps your mind unwind and improves sleep.
Watch a baby laugh
34. Watch videos of babies and people laughing. Laughter is healing medicine. Laughter therapy can have a positive effect on mental health and the immune system.
Share a meal with a friend
35. Share a meal with a friend. It’s an opportunity to strengthen bonds with those we love, feeding our soul and body.
Get your nails done
36. Paint your nails in a color you’ve never tried. Sitting down to focus on this task can be meditative and provides a small lift every time you see your hands.
Try a weighted blanket
37. Try a weighted blanket. These can be particularly helpful for those with ADHD, anxiety or autism. Sleeping better helps your overall health and well-being.
Sign up for a new sport
38. Sign up for a new sport. Making a commitment, especially to a group activity, can motivate you to show up and sweat.
Make your bed
39. Make your bed. Living in an organized, tidy space can improve focus and productivity, while lowering levels of stress.
Hire a therapist
40. Hire a therapist and keep regular appointments. It can take a few tries to find someone you click with, but don’t give up. Once you find someone, share your goals and track your progress.
Use a happy light
41. Use a happy light, known as bright light therapy. Sitting or working near a light therapy box, which mimics natural outdoor light, can positively affect brain chemicals linked to mood and sleep.
Get a massage
42. Get a massage. Massage can help relieve physical pain, which improves mental health, along with aiding in relaxation and increasing serotonin and dopamine.
Leave a bigger tip
43. Leave a bigger tip than you normally would. Practicing generosity triggers the reward centers in our brain while calming the area that produces fight-or-flight responses, potentially reducing anxiety.
Try acupuncture
44. Try acupuncture. An eight-week study found this alternative treatment decreased the severity of depression symptoms. Look for a certified practitioner to see if it helps.
Plan a road trip
45. Plan a getaway — even if it’s just a weekend road trip somewhere nearby. The anticipation and planning give you something to look forward to.
Try aromatherapy
46. Indulge in aromatherapy. Essential oils with lavender, neroli, sweet marjoram or mandarin may help foster feelings of calm and relaxation.
Plant seeds
47. Plant seeds, water and talk to your plants. Indoor plants, herb gardens or grow towers thrive in the winter months and uplift spirits while stuck inside.
Attend a NAMI presentation
48. Attend a National Alliance on Mental Health presentation on self care, which is offered for free. Check NAMIstl.org or call 314-962-4670. Email requests can be sent to: info@namistl.org.
Call a peer-run listening line
49. Call a “warm line” for support. Unlike “hotlines” these are not for crisis situations and are not staffed 24/7. They are often a peer-run listening line staffed by people in recovery themselves. A list of warm lines is available at empowerpsych.com/warm-line.html.
Get a checkup
50. Schedule an annual checkup. Make sure your bloodwork shows adequate levels for vitamin D, iron, vitamin B and healthy thyroid function. Low levels in any of these areas can cause or worsen fatigue and depression.
