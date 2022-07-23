Kenosha County ADRC offers free “Memory Screen Mondays”

The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center is offering free, confidential memory screens every Monday, 8 a.m. to noon. Memory screens are suggested for anyone concerned about memory changes, at risk of Alzheimer’s disease due to family history, or who wants to check their memory now for future comparison.
Some memory problems can be readily treated, such as those caused by vitamin deficiencies or thyroid problems. In general, the earlier the diagnosis, the easier it is to treat memory loss. Memory screening can:
- Provide relief for individuals concerned about normal memory loss
- Lead to diagnosis of treatable conditions
- Offer the ability to make lifestyle changes early when they have the greatest potential for positive effect and the opportunity to participate in making future decisions
Screening results are not a diagnosis, and individuals who have concerns are encouraged to pursue a full medical exam. Appointments are recommended. Interested persons may call the ADRC at 262-605-6646 to make an appointment.
