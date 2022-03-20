Kenosha County ADRC offers free online class to help you Stand Up and Move More

The Kenosha County Aging and Disability Resource Center is accepting registrations for Stand Up & Move More, a free online workshop.

Too much sitting can increase your risk for numerous chronic conditions including heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, depression, certain cancers, and more. Many think that to reduce sedentary behavior they have to increase their exercise but research shows that simply standing up more often and for longer times throughout the day can have a positive effect on a person's health.

Stand Up and Move More is a new program from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, provided by the ADRC. Not an exercise program, it gives participants strategies to stand up more throughout the day. The ADRC indicated the program has shown to reduce sitting time by 68 minutes per day.

It is designed for older adults (age 55 and older) who sit for more than 6 hours per day and can stand up on their own.

The free four-week program meets once a week for two hours, followed by a refresher session in week 8. The next session will start online on Thursday, March 31, from 9 to 11 a.m.

Participants must have internet access and access to a computer, iPad or other tablet. Each will receive a brief phone call prior to the first session on how to use Zoom.

Registration is required by Monday, March 28. To register, call 262-605-6646 or click the red registration button at http://adrc.kenoshacounty.org.

