Kenosha County ADRC offers Medicare Minute presentation online Wednesday

Medicare Minute presentations are being offered monthly by the Kenosha County Aging and Disability Resource Center on a wide range of Medicare topics.

December’s Medicare Minutes focus is "Medicare Coverage of Durable Medical Equipment." The program is scheduled to be offered virtually from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Medicare Minutes are developed by the Medicare Rights Center as a State Health Insurance Program (SHIP) National Technical Assistance Center service. The Medicare Rights Center is a national, non-profit consumer service organization. They are one of the SHIP National Technical Assistance Center partners.

To participate and for reservations, call the ADRC at 262-605-6646 or 1-800-472-8008. A Zoom link will be provided.

