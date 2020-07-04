Kenosha County ADRC office to reopen Monday

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center’s office will reopen Monday, along with other county buildings.

Appointments are strongly encouraged.

Most business may be conducted by phone or using remote video. Trained staff can respond to questions and offer information about community resources, benefits and caring for elders and persons with disabilities.

The Medical Equipment Loan Closet remains closed until further notice. Donations are not being accepted at this time.

Call 262-605-6646 to speak with our staff or schedule an appointment, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The ADRC is located in the Kenosha County Job Center building, 8600 Sheridan Road, Kenosha.

For the most up-to-date information on ADRC services, visit its website, adrc.kenoshacounty.org, or Facebook page.

