Kenosha County ADRC office to reopen Monday

×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center’s office will reopen Monday, along with other county buildings.
Appointments are strongly encouraged.
Most business may be conducted by phone or using remote video. Trained staff can respond to questions and offer information about community resources, benefits and caring for elders and persons with disabilities.
The Medical Equipment Loan Closet remains closed until further notice. Donations are not being accepted at this time.
Call 262-605-6646 to speak with our staff or schedule an appointment, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The ADRC is located in the Kenosha County Job Center building, 8600 Sheridan Road, Kenosha.
For the most up-to-date information on ADRC services, visit its website,
adrc.kenoshacounty.org, or Facebook page.
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
From left, Lindsay Las, David Houle Jr, 6, Tobias Houle 3, an David Houle Sr. watch the Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade on Sunday, June 30, 2019.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Pops Band in rainy Civic Veterans Parade 2019
The Pops Band’s piccolo players, front from left, Liz Snyder, Vera Olguin and Gloria Garay, clap (and laugh) along to a polka during the rainy parade Sunday. You’ll hear plenty from those piccolos on Sousa marches during the Pops’ concert today at the band shell.
Pops Band in rainy Civic Veterans Parade 2019
kenosha news photo by sean krajacic/
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
Anneliese Drew, 3, waves at fire trucks.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
Sami Pierce, a junior, plays the piccolo while marching with the Band of the Black Watch during the Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade on Sunday, June 30, 2019.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
Paradegoers wait under umbrellas for floats during the June 30, 2019, Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade. The rain that dampened, but didn't cancel, the parade is a constant worry for Kris Kochman as she plans outdoor events for the city of Kenosha.
Kenosha News File Photo by Sean Krajacic
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
Drum major Lukas Juliano, a senior, leads the Band of the Black Watch during the Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade on Sunday, June 30, 2019.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTOs BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
Rep. Bryan Steil shakes hands during the Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade on Sunday, June 30, 2019.
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
At the parade
At left, Tilly Bajas leads the color guard as she marches with the CYO Emerald Knights during the Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade on Sunday. At right, soggy 1st Congressional District U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil shakes hands with some young parade watchers. While the parade was truncated and some units pulled out, it went on throughout the afternoon downpour.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTOs BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
Members of the Sheriff's Department march in the Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade on Sunday, June 30, 2019.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
pioneer drums.jpg
The Pioneer Performance Corps of Milwaukee will lead off the 2019 Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade Sunday.
pioneer drums.jpg
PHOTO COURTESY OF DCI
Santelli in parade
Tony Santelli as Division Marshall in the Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade in 2013. With him are his children, Joey and Julia.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
20180701-kn-a-parade15
Half a corpse is dragged by the Soul Reapers Haunted House float during the Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade on Sunday, July 1, 2018.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
20180701-kn-a-parade1
Gov. Scott Walker waves as he walks the Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade on Sunday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
20180701-kn-a-parade2
Gov. Scott Walker waves as he walks the Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade on Sunday, July 1, 2018.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
20180701-kn-a-parade5
Color guards carry the flags during the Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade on Sunday, July 1, 2018.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
20180701-kn-a-parade6
Color guard members carry the flags during the Kenosha 2018 Civic Veterans Parade.
KENOSHA NEWS File PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC/
20180701-kn-a-parade8
Mayor John Antaramian, left, and Rep. Peter Barca wave during the Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade on Sunday, July 1, 2018.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
20180701-kn-a-parade3
Gov. Scott Walker waves as he walks the Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade on Sunday, July 1, 2018.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC/
20180701-kn-a-parade7
McDevitt’s float riders wave at the camera during the Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade on Sunday. It marked just the start of local events marking the Fourth of July, which continued in Kenosha and other Kenosha County area communities Tuesday and extend throughout the day today.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
20180701-kn-a-parade17
The Kenosha Literacy Council wave in patriotic garb during the Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade on Sunday, July 1, 2018.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
20180701-kn-a-parade11
Miss Kenosha Maria Salerno, left, and Olivia Ruffolo wave during the 2018 Kenosha Civic Veterans parade.
Volunteers for the parade and other projects have helped make the community shine for Fourth of July celebrations.
20180701-kn-a-parade11
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.