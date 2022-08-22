Kenosha County ADRC plans mini book club for those caring for those with dementia

The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center will be hosting a mini-book club beginning in September. The virtual book club is for those caring for, or caring about, someone with dementia.

Anyone who wants to better understand how to help caregivers is welcome to participate. Susan Johnson, dementia care specialist with the ADRC, will join others on the same journey for a book club, Thursdays, Sept. 8, Sept. 22 and Oct. 6, from 1 to 2 p.m. She will host discussion on "Loving Someone Who Has Dementia: How to Find Hope While Coping with Stress and Grief" by Pauline Boss.