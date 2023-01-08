 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenosha County ADRC to host Memory Cafe on Jan. 10

The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center will host a free Memory Cafe on Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.

KDRC Dementia Care Specialist Susan Johnson and the Alzheimer's Association will host the event, a place for persons with mild cognitive impairment, early-stage Alzheimer’s, or related dementia, and their care partners to socialize and have fun.

For the first time, a new drug is showing promise in slowing the progression of Alzheimer’s in its early stages, potentially buying more time for those diagnosed with the disease.

For questions, specific location information, and to register, call the Alzheimer's Association at 800-272-3900.

