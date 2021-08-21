Kenosha County ADRC to offer Tools for Caregivers course online

The Kenosha County Aging and Disability Resource Center is now accepting applications for its next Powerful Tools for Caregivers course, to be conducted online.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers is a free, six-week educational series designed by Stanford University, intended to teach skills for how to take care of one’s self while caring for a loved one.
The program helps family caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, communicate feelings better, balance their lives, increase their ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources.
The online sessions will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. each Thursday, Sept. 9 through Oct. 14.
If you’re suffering from survivor’s guilt due to the global pandemic, follow these simple steps to lead you to recovery. Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story!
To participate, caregivers must have internet access and access to a computer, iPad or other tablet. They will receive a brief phone call from the program leader prior to the first session on how to use the Zoom video conference program.
Registration is required by September 6. To register, call 262-605-6646 or click the red registration button at
http://adrc.kenoshacounty.org.
IN PHOTOS: July readers' photos of the day
072921-kn-en-photooftheday
Jimmy Jones shared this photo, which he took in the early morning on July 25 at the Kenosha harbor. “Charter Fishing out of the Simmons Island marina is a popular summer activity,” he said, “especially on the weekends.”
Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Submitted Photo
072721-kn-en-photooftheday
Tui Wyllie sent in this photo. “This monarch butterfly caterpillar is enjoying swamp milkweed I planted in my garden,” Wyllie said. “After this, it will change to a pupa or chrysalis. A monarch is a chrysalis for eight to 15 days. The butterfly’s orange and black wings appear the day before it is born. The changes that happen inside a chrysalis are like magic.” Wyllie quotes monarch scientist Lincoln Brower: “It’s like a mouse turning into a hummingbird.”
Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Submitted Photo
072621-kn-en-photooftheday
Cal McGrath sent in this photo, called (for obvious reasons) “Hornet on the Window.” Yikes!
Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Submitted Photo
072421-kn-en-photooftheday
Five generations gathered recently for a family photo: In the front row are Kameron Sorensen, left, holding her baby, Hudson, with great-great-grandmother Anna Zarletti. Standing in back are grandmother Amy Mandernack, left, and great-grandmother Maryann Burlingham.
Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Submitted Photo
072321-kn-en-photooftheday
Jimmy Jones shared this image of a wild turkey. Several people have seen the bird in this area over the past several weeks. “I spotted Kenosha’s notorious turkey in the field just north of Infusino’s on 39th Avenue,” Jones said. “It looked like he was craving some pizza.”
Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Submitted Photo
072221-kn-en-photooftheday
Mary Shahbazian shared this photo from July 15. “It was taken last Thursday evening during the Peanut Butter and Jam event,” she said. “The monarchs were busy at the milkweeds planted along the walkway.”
Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Submitted Photo
071921-kn-en-photooftheday
“Our Downtown, taken while a storm was rolling through!” That’s how Jimmy Jones describes this photo, which he shared with us. (Hopefully, he had an umbrella handy.)
Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Submitted Photo
071621-kn-en-photooftheday
Jimmy Jones shared this image. “I took this morning sunrise picture several blocks in from the shoreline and caught this interesting skyline,” he said of his July 11 photo.
Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Submitted Photo
071521-kn-en-photooftheday
Lanna Luzar shared this photo. The image shows “Lake Michigan from the shore of Anderson Arts Center at Kemper Center,” Luzar said.
Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Submitted Photo
071321-kn-en-photooftheday
“We are receiving daily visits from Monarch butterflies,” said Gary Brown, who shared this photo. This butterfly, he said, “found our milkweed on July 2.”
Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Submitted Photo
071221-kn-en-photooftheday
Colette Sanneman shared this image, saying, “I was checking tomato plants in my garden and found a Prometheus silk moth, waiting for a suitor.”
Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Submitted Photo
070821-kn-en-photooftheday
Richard A. Lewis shared this photo, taken from Southport Park, 7501 Second Ave. He calls the image “Breakfast Sail.” (Look for the tiny sailboat!)
Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Submitted Photo
070621-kn-en-photooftheday
Geri Kexel shared this photo. “A momma and her babies were walking through the neighborhood,” Kexel said. “So cute.”
Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Submitted Photo
070521-kn-en-photooftheday
Pat Koesser sent in this photo of four generations gathering together. “The people in the picture are great-grandma Lois Kronholm, left, with grandpa Jim Kronholm in back, and mother Anna McGovern holding Daisy McGovern,” she said. Daisy was born in September 2020; the photo was taken in June 2021.
Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Submitted Photo
070321-kn-en-photooftheday
Terry Willems shared this photo, called “Fun at Simmons Field.” Willems said the image shows “lifelong friends singing ‘YMCA’ at the Kenosha Kingfish game on June 28.” The team’s next home game is Tuesday (July 6) and features “The Offish” bobblehead giveaway. That will make fans get up and dance!
Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Submitted Photo
070221-kn-en-photooftheday
Brian Platt shared this photo, which he calls “Sunny Lake Michigan,” for obvious reasons. But remember: No matter how sunny the lake looks, that water is cold!
Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Submitted Photo
070121-kn-en-photooftheday
This image of the sunset was taken by John Kontz in a northside backyard on a Saturday evening.
Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.