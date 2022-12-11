Kenosha County agency to hold Memory Cafe on Dec. 13

Kenosha County Aging and Disability Resource Center's dementia care specialist Susan Johnson, and the Alzheimer's Association will hold a Memory Café this week.

It is a place for persons with mild cognitive impairment, early-stage Alzheimer’s, or related dementia, and their care partners to socialize.

The Memory Café program is meeting in-person at Kenosha Neighborhood Southwest Library, 7979 38th Avenue. Offered the second Tuesday of every month, 1 to 2 p.m., the next meeting will be on Dec. 13.

For questions, specific location information, and to register, call the Alzheimer's Association at 800-272-3900.

10 potential early signs of dementia 10 potential early signs of dementia Memory loss that disrupts daily life Challenges in planning or solving problems Difficulty completing familiar tasks at home, at work, or at leisure Confusion with time or place Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relations New problems with words in speaking or writing Misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps Decreased or poor judgment Withdrawal from work or social activities Changes in mood and personality