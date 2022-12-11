 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Kenosha County agency to hold Memory Cafe on Dec. 13

  • Comments

Kenosha County Aging and Disability Resource Center's dementia care specialist Susan Johnson, and the Alzheimer's Association will hold a Memory Café this week.

It is a place for persons with mild cognitive impairment, early-stage Alzheimer’s, or related dementia, and their care partners to socialize.

The Memory Café program is  meeting in-person at Kenosha Neighborhood Southwest Library, 7979 38th Avenue. Offered the second Tuesday of every month, 1 to 2 p.m., the next meeting will be on Dec. 13.

Knowing you have higher than normal blood pressure - and taking medications to treat it - may be one key to avoiding dementia.

For questions, specific location information, and to register, call the Alzheimer's Association at 800-272-3900.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

These self-healing robots could revolutionize robotics forever

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert