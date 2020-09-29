Kenosha County agency updates local behavioral health resources

The Kenosha County Division of Aging and Disability Resources has compiled a list of local resources available to those who may be in need of behavioral health services.
Today the agency updated that list of resources. The following are available:
- Mental Health and Substance Abuse Resource Center-Kenosha Human Development Services: Location: 3536 52nd St., Kenosha, WI. Telephone: 262-764-8555; Services offered: Crisis 24/7 crisis stabilization telephone line for assistance and support, 262-657-7188; Sunrise Clinical Services for psychiatric services and therapy; Homeless Assistance Program; and Resources, outreach, services and ongoing coordination for victims of crimes and those struggling with mental health and substance abuse disorders.
- HOPE line (Center for Suicide Awareness): Free, anonymous text line for immediate assistance. Text “HOPELINE” to 741741
- SAMHSA Disaster Distress Helpline: Available by calling 1-800-985-5990, this is a 24/7, 365-day-a-year, national hotline dedicated to providing immediate crisis counseling for people who are experiencing emotional distress related to any natural or human-caused disaster. This toll-free, multilingual, and confidential crisis support service is available to all residents in the United States and its territories. Stress, anxiety, and other depression-like symptoms are common reactions after a disaster. You can also text “TalkWithUs” to 66746 to connect with a trained crisis counselor.
- 211: Talk with knowledgeable community resource specialists who can connect people to immediate help by simply dialing 211.
- NAMI Kenosha: Behavioral Health/Drug and alcohol support. For more details, visit. More information about NAMI events is at https://www.namikenosha.org/events.html.
- Kenosha County Opioid Prevention and Addiction Resources: Visit https://www.kenoshacounty.org/DocumentCenter/View/11486/Kenosha-County-Opioid-Prevention-and-Addiction-Resources-9_2020.
- Kenosha County Community Resources Guide: A comprehensive guide for services and support, available at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/946/Community-Resources.
- NAMI Wisconsin Growing Stronger Together Virtual Event: Event is Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $10 for NAMI members, $15 for non-members. Register at https://namiwisconsin.org/nami-wisconsin-events/virtual-event/.
- Rally for Recovery: Virtual Zoom event is 11:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. More information is at http://wisconsinvoicesforrecovery.org/recovery-rally-2020/recovery-rally-agenda/. The direct Zoom link is https://facesandvoicesofrecovery.zoom.us/j/96903966776.
