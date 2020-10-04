Kenosha County agency updates local behavioral health resources

The Kenosha County Division of Aging and Disability Resources has compiled a list of local resources available to those who may be in need of behavioral health services.

Today the agency updated that list of resources. The following are available:

Mental Health and Substance Abuse Resource Center-Kenosha Human Development Services: Location: 3536 52nd St., Kenosha, WI. Telephone: 262-764-8555; Services offered: Crisis 24/7 crisis stabilization telephone line for assistance and support, 262-657-7188; Sunrise Clinical Services for psychiatric services and therapy; Homeless Assistance Program; and Resources, outreach, services and ongoing coordination for victims of crimes and those struggling with mental health and substance abuse disorders.

HOPE line (Center for Suicide Awareness): Free, anonymous text line for immediate assistance. Text “HOPELINE” to 741741