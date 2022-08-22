 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Kenosha County Aging and Disability Resource Center offers free Medicare workshop

  • Comments

The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center offers no-cost Medicare workshops for those who are new to Medicare, or those who want to learn more.

Trained benefit specialists will be available to answer your questions and discuss the decisions you’ll need to make, including the basics of Medicare coverage, options for private health and drug coverage, and public benefits that can help with health care costs.

The next workshop is scheduled for the Kenosha Southwest Neighborhood Library, 7979 38th Ave., on Tuesday, Aug. 30, from 10 a.m. to noon

Due to limited seating, reservations are required. Call the ADRC at 262-605-6646 or 800-472-8008 to make reservations and to learn more.

Watch Now: Reasons to set healthy boundaries, and more videos to improve your life

Here are some reasons you should set healthy boundaries, what you can do to combat common back pain, and more videos to improve your life.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Proposed Illinois pot dispensary’s target market: Wisconsin

Proposed Illinois pot dispensary’s target market: Wisconsin

The owner of the proposed cannabis dispensary on the border with Wisconsin said, to be honest, the value of the location is because he knows people will come across the border from Wisconsin, where they cannot buy marijuana legally. “I don’t want to pretend anything else.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Preference for certain specialty foods 'is in our genes'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert