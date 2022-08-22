Kenosha County Aging and Disability Resource Center offers free Medicare workshop

The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center offers no-cost Medicare workshops for those who are new to Medicare, or those who want to learn more.
Trained benefit specialists will be available to answer your questions and discuss the decisions you’ll need to make, including the basics of Medicare coverage, options for private health and drug coverage, and public benefits that can help with health care costs.
The next workshop is scheduled for the Kenosha Southwest Neighborhood Library, 7979 38th Ave., on Tuesday, Aug. 30, from 10 a.m. to noon
Due to limited seating, reservations are required. Call the ADRC at 262-605-6646 or 800-472-8008 to make reservations and to learn more.
