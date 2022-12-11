Kenosha County Aging and Disability Resource Center to host Medicare Minute program

Medicare Minute presentations are offered monthly by the Kenosha County Aging and Disability Resource Center.

The programs provide information on a wide range of Medicare topics. December’s focus is Medicare and health insurance market places.

The program will be offered virtually on Tuesday,Dec. 13, from 10 to 11 a.m.

SHIP-branded Medicare Minutes are developed by the Medicare Rights Center as a State Health Insurance Program National Technical Assistance Center service. The Medicare Rights Center is a national, non-profit consumer service organization. They are one of the SHIP National Technical Assistance Center partners.

To participate and for reservations call the ADRC 262-605-6646 or 1-800-472-8008. A Zoom link will be provided.

5 mistakes you might be making with Medicare open enrollment 1. Not checking your doctors for 2023 2. Not comparing prescription drug plans 3. Thinking all doctors will take your PPO plan 4. Being swayed by the splashy ads 5. Waiting too long to ask for help