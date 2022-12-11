 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Kenosha County Aging and Disability Resource Center to host Medicare Minute program

  • Comments

Medicare Minute presentations are offered monthly by the Kenosha County Aging and Disability Resource Center.

The programs provide information on a wide range of Medicare topics. December’s focus is Medicare and health insurance market places.

The program will be offered virtually on Tuesday,Dec. 13, from 10 to 11 a.m.

SHIP-branded Medicare Minutes are developed by the Medicare Rights Center as a State Health Insurance Program National Technical Assistance Center service. The Medicare Rights Center is a national, non-profit consumer service organization. They are one of the SHIP National Technical Assistance Center partners.

The enrollment process can be confusing and complex.

To participate and for reservations call the ADRC 262-605-6646 or 1-800-472-8008. A Zoom link will be provided.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

These self-healing robots could revolutionize robotics forever

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert