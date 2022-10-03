Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center offers free programs

The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center is offering a series of support groups and programs that are free and open to the public.

Caregiver Coffee Club

The ADRC offers a support group to help family caregivers who care for someone with Alzheimer’s disease or other form of dementia. You can join others engaged in helping their loved ones manage day to day living.

The Caregiver Coffee Club meets the first Wednesday of each month from 10 to 11 a.m., with the next meeting on Oct. 5.

The support group is available in-person or virtually, and is facilitated by Susan Johnson, dementia care specialist with the Kenosha County ADRC. To register call 262-605-6646.

Family caregiver group

The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center is offering a new Family Caregiver Support Group, the first Thursday of every month.

Defined, a family caregiver is a person who provides support for an adult who needs assistance with daily living activities, such as cooking, driving, shopping, laundry and paying bills.

In this group participants join fellow caregivers, either virtually or in-person, to share experiences, ask questions and learn from others. The group is facilitated by the ADRC’s Margaret Ricchio, caregiver support specialist, and Susan Johnson, dementia care specialist. The next meeting will be Thursday, Oct. 6, from 4 to 5 p.m.

In-person location is 8600 Sheridan Road, entrance D. To register, learn more or to receive the virtual link, call the Kenosha County ADRC, 262-605-6646.

Medicare minutes

Medicare Minute presentations are offered monthly by the Kenosha County ADRC. The provide information on a wide range of Medicare topics. The next program will be offered virtually on Tuesday, Oct. 11, from 10 to 11 a.m.

The sessions have been developed by the Medicare Rights Center as a State Health Insurance Program (SHIP) National Technical Assistance Center service. The Medicare Rights Center is a national, non-profit consumer service organization. They are one of the SHIP National Technical Assistance Center partners.

To participate and for reservations call the ADRC 262-605-6646 or 1-800-472-8008. A Zoom link will be provided.