Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center offers program for dementia caregivers

The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center is offering a new educational program this fall titled "Someone in Your Life has Dementia: A Roadmap for Care."

It is for anyone caring for an individual living with a form of dementia and will be offered every other month, with the options for both virtual and in-person meetings.

Dementia is a general term used to describe memory loss and the impaired ability to process information and make decisions which interferes with daily life. There are many subtypes of dementia, with Alzheimer’s Disease being the most common form, followed by Vascular dementia, Lewy body dementia, Frontotemporal degeneration, mixed dementia and others. Dementia is not a part of normal aging; however, 50 million people worldwide are living with some form of this syndrome.

Susan Johnson, dementia care specialist with the ADRC, has developed and will facilitate the new program. She has a master’s degree in Gerontology and has a passion for improving quality of life for caregiving families. S

The presentation will help prepare and guide caregivers, while building confidence for the road ahead. It will address common caregiver concerns, such as:

• Whether recently diagnosed or not, what do you need to know about caring for someone living with dementia?

• How do you know what to expect and what your person needs, as the disease progresses?

The program will be offered virtually, the second Wednesday every other month, from noon to 1 p.m.. The next class will be offered on Oct. 12.

For more information and to register, call the ADRC, 262-605-6646.