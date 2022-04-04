Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center offers two dementia caregiver support groups

Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center is offering two virtual support groups to help family caregivers who are taking care of someone with dementia. Join others engaged in helping their loved ones manage day to day living, to relax, chat and learn helpful tips and strategies.

The Caregiver Coffee Club meets the first Wednesday of each month from 10-11 a.m., the next meeting will be on Wednesday.

To accommodate employed caregivers, as well as those at home, the Family Caregiver Lunch Bunch conveniently meets from 12-1 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month. The next Lunch Bunch meets Thursday.

The sessions are available by video conferencing or phone, and are facilitated by Susan Johnson, dementia care specialist with the Kenosha County ADRC. To register call 262-605-6646.

