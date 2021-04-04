Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center offers two support groups

The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center, together with Walworth County, is offering two virtual support groups to help family caregivers stay connected and informed.

They are designed to support those helping their loved ones manage day to day living, to relax, chat and learn helpful tips and strategies.

The Caregiver Coffee Club meets the first Wednesday of each month from 10 to 11 a.m.. The next meeting will be on Wednesday.

To accommodate employed caregivers, as well as those at home, the Family Caregiver Lunch Bunch meets from noon to 1 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month.

The gatherings are available by video conferencing or phone and are facilitated by dementia care specialists from the ADRCs of Kenosha and Walworth counties. To register contact the ADRC in Kenosha County, call 262-605-6646; or Walworth County, call 262-741-3273.

