Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center offers two support groups
Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center offers two support groups

The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center, together with Walworth County, is offering two virtual support groups to help family caregivers stay connected and informed.

The Caregiver Coffee Club meets the first Wednesday of each month from 10-11 a.m., with the next meeting on Sept. 1.

To accommodate employed caregivers, as well as those at home, the Family Caregiver Lunch Bunch meets from Noon to 1 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month. The next meeting is Sept. 2.

The support group gatherings are available by video conferencing or phone and facilitated by Dementia Care Specialists from the ADRCs of Kenosha and Walworth County.

To register contact the ADRC in your county: Kenosha County ADRC at 262-605-6646, or Walworth County ADRC at 262-741-3273.

