Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center offers two virtual support groups that meet this week

  •

Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center is offering two virtual support groups to help family caregivers stay connected and informed.

Join others engaged in helping their loved ones manage day to day living, to relax, chat and learn helpful tips and strategies.

The Caregiver Coffee Club meets the first Wednesday of each month from 10 TO 11 a.m., the next meeting will be on Wednesday.

To accommodate employed caregivers, as well as those at home, the Family Caregiver Lunch Bunch conveniently meets from Noon to 1 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month. The next Lunch Bunch meets Thursday.

Both are available by video conferencing or phone and are facilitated by Susan Johnson, dementia care specialists with the Kenosha County ADRC. To register call 262-605-6646.

