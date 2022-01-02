 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center offers two virtual support groups

  • Comments

The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center is offering two virtual support groups to help family caregivers stay connected and informed.

Participants will discuss their efforts in helping their loved ones manage day-to-day living, to relax, chat and learn helpful tips and strategies.

The Caregiver Coffee Club meets the first Wednesday of each month from 10-11 a.m.. Its next meeting will be on Wednesday.

To accommodate employed caregivers, as well as those at home, the Family Caregiver Lunch Bunch meets from Noon to 1 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month. The next Lunch Bunch meets on Thursday.

The sessions are available by video conferencing or phone and are facilitated by Susan Johnson, dementia care specialist with the Kenosha County ADRC. To register call 262-605-6646.

COVID-19 spreads rapidly, meaning there’s a real chance that you may catch the virus at some point if you haven’t already
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Jo Wynn is recognized as 2021 Kenosha News Person of the Year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert