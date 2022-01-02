Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center offers two virtual support groups

The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center is offering two virtual support groups to help family caregivers stay connected and informed.

Participants will discuss their efforts in helping their loved ones manage day-to-day living, to relax, chat and learn helpful tips and strategies.

The Caregiver Coffee Club meets the first Wednesday of each month from 10-11 a.m.. Its next meeting will be on Wednesday.

To accommodate employed caregivers, as well as those at home, the Family Caregiver Lunch Bunch meets from Noon to 1 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month. The next Lunch Bunch meets on Thursday.

The sessions are available by video conferencing or phone and are facilitated by Susan Johnson, dementia care specialist with the Kenosha County ADRC. To register call 262-605-6646.

