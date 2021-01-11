Kenosha County "ahead of the game" with COVID-19 vaccinations

Pharmacies and clinics began applying to the CDC in November for the ability to get and administer the vaccine. Freiheit said more than 20 pharmacies and clinics throughout Kenosha County applied to be vaccine providers.

“As soon as all of those start to get vaccine, things will start moving much faster,” Freiheit said. “The minute we are able to open it up the next group, we will get that message out far and wide. I don’t want people to feel nervous that they are not going to know. We will let them know when it’s their turn.”

Priority vaccinations

Freiheit said there are approximately 11,000 people in Kenosha County who fall into the Phase 1A group, which includes hospital staff, emergency medical technicians and firefighters, people living and working in long-term care facilities, dentists and chiropractors, for example. About a quarter of them have been vaccinated.

“We are well into the 1A category now,” Freiheit said. “It’s hard to predict how long it will take because it all depends on how much more vaccine we get and how many more providers can begin to vaccinate. It will ramp up much more quickly this week as more (pharmacies and clinics get vaccine.”