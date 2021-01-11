Kenosha County "ahead of the game" with COVID-19 vaccinations

Kenosha County is “ahead of the game” when it comes to the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered thus far, the county's health director said Monday.
“We were one of the first county health departments to get vaccine two weeks ago,” Jen Freiheit said. “We’re positioned well in Kenosha County. Very few counties even have vaccine yet, so we are kind of ahead of the game. Today (Monday) we were able to open it up to dentists and dental assistants.”
However, Freiheit said the county has a long way to go to reach its goal of vaccinating 127,500 residents against COVID-19 in order to reach 75% herd immunity. As of Jan. 8, that goal was just 1.37 percent complete.
Freiheit said the vaccine is allocated through two programs — the Federal Pharmacy Program, which is getting vaccine to skilled nursing and assisted living facilities; and the Public Health Plan, which administers the vaccine to all other providers, frontline workers, essential works and the public.
Brookside Care Center, the county-run nursing facility in Kenosha, was able to administer the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to “nearly all residents” and many of its staff members last Thursday though the Federal Pharmacy Program. Those individuals will get their booster shot Feb. 4, at which time others at Brookside, 3506 Washington Road, will get their initial dose.
Freiheit said while the public Health Department is not involved in vaccinating those at long-term care facilities through the federal program, she is pleased to hear that has begun.
Residents calling in
Freheit said the Health Department is already fielding calls from the general public about when the vaccine will be available to them.
“We’re getting a lot of calls from the 65-plus population and they fall into either Phase 1B or 1C,” Freiheit said, adding the county is presenting vaccinating those in the 1A category. “We’re also getting a lot of calls from people who have an immunocompromised condition or medical conditions and that falls into 1C. Right now, we are still in Phase 1A.”
The specific guidelines about who will fall into subsequent categories will come from the state Disaster Medical Advisory Committee (SDMAC), Freiheit said. That committee just opened the 1B guidelines up for public comment.
“Loosely, we have heard that the 1B (group) will be anyone over age 75 and essential workers, such as people at manufacturing plants, county/city workers, police, fire, corrections and grocery store workers,” Freiheit said. “However, we are waiting on more specific guidance to come out from (SDMAC).”
She said once more Kenosha County providers, pharmacies and clinics can get vaccine, the faster the county will get to Phase 1B.
Pharmacies and clinics began applying to the CDC in November for the ability to get and administer the vaccine. Freiheit said more than 20 pharmacies and clinics throughout Kenosha County applied to be vaccine providers.
“As soon as all of those start to get vaccine, things will start moving much faster,” Freiheit said. “The minute we are able to open it up the next group, we will get that message out far and wide. I don’t want people to feel nervous that they are not going to know. We will let them know when it’s their turn.”
Priority vaccinations
Freiheit said there are approximately 11,000 people in Kenosha County who fall into the Phase 1A group, which includes hospital staff, emergency medical technicians and firefighters, people living and working in long-term care facilities, dentists and chiropractors, for example. About a quarter of them have been vaccinated.
“We are well into the 1A category now,” Freiheit said. “It’s hard to predict how long it will take because it all depends on how much more vaccine we get and how many more providers can begin to vaccinate. It will ramp up much more quickly this week as more (pharmacies and clinics get vaccine.”
Statewide, as of Monday, a total of 420,200 doses had been allocated statewide, 266,675 had been shipped to various hospitals and facilities, and 151,518 doses had been administered, an increase of 28,176 doses administered as of Thursday. Of the vaccines allocated to the state, 83,302 were the Pfizer vaccine and 40,100 were the Moderna vaccine.
Freiheit said the demand for the vaccine by Phase 1A individuals in Kenosha County has been so great that the amount received each week has not carried over in storage to the next week.
“We are getting it in arms immediately,” Freiheit said. “We’ve been able to use supply by the end of the week each week.”
She said some have questioned when a registration system will be available. In states, such as Arizona, where statewide systems have gone live, the demand has reportedly frozen the servers.
“We do not have one yet,” Freiheit said. “The state Health Department is working on one for the entire state of Wisconsin. I don’t know when that will come out. But, we are certainly getting a lot of questions about where can I sign up? It is coming.”
For more information, about the vaccine availability visit https://kenosha-county-covid-19-response-kenoshacounty.hub.arcgis.com/.