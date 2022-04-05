Kenosha County announces hiring of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Coordinator

Kenosha County has announced the hiring of the county’s first equity, diversity and inclusion coordinator.

Kelsey Hubeler is expected to begin in the role on April 25, Kenosha County Human Resources Director Clara-lin Tappa announced on Monday.

Hubeler is currently a program manager for Aerotek, a worldwide recruiting and staffing service.

She received a Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Management and a Master of Business Administration in Human Resources, both from Herzing University in Kenosha, and she holds a Certified Professional certification from the Society for Human Resource Management.

“Kelsey is a native Kenoshan and an experienced HR professional dedicated to equity and diversity,” Tappa said. “She has a proven track record of making EDI a priority in her professional life, and we are fortunate to bring her talents to use in Kenosha County.”

Hubeler said she looks forward to expanding her community roots and making a positive impact.

“I am extremely passionate in this space with an emphasis on equity, diversity and inclusion,” Hubeler said. “I look forward to joining the Kenosha County Human Resources team.”

The Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Coordinator position was included in the 2022 county budget that the County Board adopted in November. It came as the county has committed to making internal and external reviews of racial equity, with the latter occurring under the oversight of a Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission that was seated in 2021.

“In 2020 the County Board passed a resolution expressing Kenosha County’s commitment to achieving racial equity with an expectation that we work to create an inclusive organization and incorporate inclusion and equity into organizational practice,” Tappa said. “As EDI coordinator, Kelsey will be dedicated to helping us meet those expectations.”

The duties of the position, as listed by Kenosha County during the hiring process, include:

Researching, developing, and recommending creative strategies to foster the organization’s equity, diversity and inclusion goals and coordinates the translation of those strategies into tactical plans with clear actions, accountability, measurements and implementation of successful EDI practices.

Collaborating with other members of the county’s Human Resources team and county leaders on sourcing, hiring, and retaining a diverse, skilled workforce.

Consulting with internal and external stakeholders to foster a culture that is inclusive and innovative.

In consultation with corporation counsel, assist monitoring and evaluating compliance with equal opportunity laws, guidelines, and policies to ensure that employment practices give equal opportunity without regard to race, religion, color, national origin, sex, age, gender, sexual orientation or disability.

Supporting affinity/employee resource groups.

Developing relationships with national, local, and specialized equity, diversity & inclusion organizations and professional development organizations, as is relevant to the fulfillment of the organizations’ initiatives and goals.

Developing metrics to measure the effectiveness of diversity initiatives, reporting on the value of the initiatives, and preparing the federal Affirmative Action Plan and related reports.

Serving as a staff resource to the Kenosha County Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission.

