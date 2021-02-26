Kenosha County announces new brand, logo, vision and mission for public health services

The Kenosha County Division of Health is rebranding itself as Kenosha County Public Health, debuting a new logo, mission and vision.

County Health Officer Jen Freiheit said the name “Kenosha County Public Health” aims to more clearly and succinctly state the purpose of the operation, which provides a wide range of public health services for the community.

“While our formal name was and will continue to be the Kenosha County Division of Health, many know us simply as ‘the Health Department,’ and many others may not even be aware that we exist and we are here to serve them,” Freiheit said. “It’s our hope that by making ourselves known as Kenosha County Public Health, our residents will come to better understand the many ways we are here to help build and sustain a healthy community.”

Along with the new name comes a new logo — an interwoven letter K, representing the multitude of programs, partners and health services that make up Kenosha County Public Health and reflect its mission to inspire the health and wellness of everyone in our diverse community, Freiheit said.

Vision statement

Kenosha County Public Health staff and county administration have also worked together to adopt a new vision statement: “An Equitable, Engaged and Healthy Future.”