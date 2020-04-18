Kenosha County answers COVID-19 questions

We want to be sure that if we tell a member of the public that they are immune, we are confident in that test.

Q: What is contact tracing and why is it important to do this?

A: A good visual is if you line up a row of matches touching one another and light one end. If you remove a match anywhere in the line you have a chance to save all the matches thereafter from burning up.

Contact tracing takes the person who tested positive and allows us to follow and find people with whom that positive case may have been in contact. We then reach out to those people who had contact with a positive case and provide them with information and hopefully prevent them from potentially exposing others to the virus.

A video illustrating the matchstick principle is available here: https://youtu.be/sICXqvupZJE.

Q: When we hear that an employee at our workplace has tested positive, what can our workplace do to prevent further spread?

A: Our Division of Health staff has been working with the employers in Kenosha County in order to keep employees safe by providing education and directions. Employers are urged to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing and cleaning procedures to prevent further spread.