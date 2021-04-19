Kenosha County applicants sought for 2021 Cropley, Brown, Madrigrano-Friebus scholarships

Students must submit a separate application for each scholarship they are interested in and respond to a series of questions on how they are paying for their education, the subjects that they are studying and their plans after completing academic studies.

Short answers are required for each question. Applicant’s responses should be well-written, clear, and concise. The Foundation strongly encourages that the applicant has a family member or friend review the responses before they submit their application.

Madrigrano-Friebus Scholarship

Additionally, female students attending Carthage College and UW-Parkside and entering their senior and junior year who apply for either the Cropley or Brown Scholarship will also be considered for the Madrigrano-Friebus Scholarship.

Established by Gina Madrigrano-Friebus, the scholarship is awarded to a Kenosha County undergraduate woman in their final years at Carthage College or UW-Parkside with an excellent academic record.

Cropley Scholarship