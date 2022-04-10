 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenosha County Archaeological Society to host program on effigy mounds

The Kenosha County Archaeological Society will host a program at the Kenosha Public Museum on "Effigy Mounds of Madison and the Four Lakes Region."

It will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 16 at the museum, 5500 First Ave.

Dr. Robert Birmingham, former Wisconsin state archaeologist, will present the program of the mounds and the ancient peoples who built them. Effigy mounds are representations of spiritual figures which can take many shapes, such as bears, panthers, thunderbirds and more. They are sculptured and built in the earth.

The program is open to the public.

