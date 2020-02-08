Kenosha County area college news for Feb.9

Several Kenosha County area students receiving degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point on Dec. 14, during winter commencement ceremonies. Local students grading included: Jaymes Gayhart, of Bristol, with a Bachelor of Music degree in music education-choral, general voice, cum laude; Julia Cheng, of Kenosha, with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration-management, accounting; Calli Paul, of Kenosha, with a Bachelor of Science in biology, aquaponics certificate; Nicholas Bielski, of Salem, with a Bachelor of Science in special education; Abbie Alter, of Trevor, with a Bachelor of Science in psychology, cum laude; and Kathryn Homerin, of Twin Lakes, with a Bachelor of Science degree in health promotion.

Three local students graduated on Dec. 14 from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville during fall commencement ceremonies. They included: Claire Schlosser of Bristol, with a degree in animal science; Dacoda Johnson of Kenosha, with a degree in mechanical engineering; and Connie Eide of Twin lakes, with a degree in business admininstration.