Kenosha County area college news for Feb.9

Several Kenosha County area students receiving degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point on Dec. 14, during winter commencement ceremonies. Local students grading included: Jaymes Gayhart, of Bristol, with a Bachelor of Music degree in music education-choral, general voice, cum laude; Julia Cheng, of Kenosha, with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration-management, accounting; Calli Paul, of Kenosha, with a Bachelor of Science in biology, aquaponics certificate; Nicholas Bielski, of Salem, with a Bachelor of Science in special education; Abbie Alter, of Trevor, with a Bachelor of Science in psychology, cum laude; and Kathryn Homerin, of Twin Lakes, with a Bachelor of Science degree in health promotion.
Three local students graduated on Dec. 14 from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville during fall commencement ceremonies. They included: Claire Schlosser of Bristol, with a degree in animal science; Dacoda Johnson of Kenosha, with a degree in mechanical engineering; and Connie Eide of Twin lakes, with a degree in business admininstration.
Abigail Goodhall and Olivia Sampica, both of Kenosha, were named to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Chancellor’s List with perfect 4.0 graduate point average for the fall 2019 semester. Goodhall graduated from Indian Trail Academy and is studying music. Sampica graduated from Harborside Academy and is studying psychology.
Three local students have been named to the dean’s list (3.5 grade point average or higher) from Michigan Technological University in Houghton, Mich., for the fall 2019 semester. Named were Julie D. Lundeen of Kenosha, majoring in materials science and engineering; Valerie R. Lynch of Pleasant Prairie, majring in mechanical engineering; and Jacob A. Breckler of Trevor, majoring in civil engineering.
Veronica Lynch of Pleasant Prairie graduated Dec. 14 from Michigan Technological University at the midyear commencement at the Houghton, Mich., campus. Lynch received a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering.
Grant Beck of Union Grove graduated from Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee on Dec. 12 with a bachelor of science degree in business administration. Beck graduated from Union Grove High School.
Ruth Daghfal of Kenosha was named to the fall 2019 semester dean’s list at Wheaton (Ill.) College.
Tanner Fields of Burlington has been named to the fall 2019 semester dean’s list at Samford University in homewood, Ala. Fields is majoring in pre-business.
Zachary Burzawa, of Burlington, has been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Rockford (Ill.) University.