Kenosha County area students earn academic honors, graduate

Lewis University

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. — Rachel Fosler of Burlington and Yasir Tahir of Kenosha were named to Lewis University’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2022 semester.

Loras College

DUBUQUE — Kevin Kessel of Twin Lakes was named to Loras College’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2022 semester.

Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE)

MILWAUKEE — The following students were named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s (MSOE) dean’s list for receiving at least a 3.2 grade point average or higher during the spring 2022 semester:

BRISTOL: Maxwell Matushek.

BURLINGTON: Allen Johns, Darren Fitch, Jarred Kohout, Joshua Fay, Jack Schoepke, Serra Brehm, Jillian Harkness.

KENOSHA: Tyler Christensen, Victoria Perez, Evan Williams, Chloe Wallach, Amanda Yackley, Ty Anderson, Ryan Giese, Samuele Dolak, Polina Vyucheiskaia, Sofia Ricker, Nathan Mercado.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Paul Rizza, Zachary Barrow, Nicholas Stachura, Jaden Samuels, Kyle Halek.

TREVOR: Connor Rutherford.

TWIN LAKES: Alexander Hyde.

UNION GROVE: Carson Edquist, Carson Meredith.

Northern Illinois University

DEKALB, Ill. — Abigail Lamoreaux and Brock Lampe of Kenosha were named to Northern Illinois University’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2022 semester.

The following students graduated with degrees from Northern Illinois University:

KENSOHA: Cristina Bravo, bachelor of arts in world languages and cultures: Spanish and Hispanic studies; Cassandra Epping, master of arts in political science; Natalya Torres, bachelor of science in health sciences — pre-physical therapy.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Natalie Polan, master of science in education, sport and exercise psychology.

St. Cloud State University

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Trenten Stueber of Bristol was named to St. Cloud State University’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.75 or higher during the spring 2022 semester.

Evan Infante of Kenosha graduated with a bachelor of science degree in manufacturing engineering technology from St. Cloud State University.

Trinity Christian College

PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill. — Holly Carter of Bristol has been named to Trinity Christian College’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2022 semester.

University of Tennessee, Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Kristin Moore of Kenosha graduated with a master of science degree in social work from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

UW-La Crosse

LA CROSSE — The following students were named to the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2022 semester:

BRISTOL: Katie Barningham, Maggie Pelli.

KENOSHA: Sarah Ankney, Faith Bergmann, Breigha Boyle, Jocelyn Buchholtz, Aly Droessler, Cassie Kersting, Maddie Kozel, Jeremy Nichols, Katie Ochandategui, Maddi Oplawski, Kylie Rozinski, Austin Ryan, Elliott Sens, Samantha Steinbrenner-Dirr, Nicholas Sutti, Kayla Traxler, Venicio Vasquez, Elise Wember, Jessica Williams, Megan Zeller.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Hannah Holm, Haley Howard, Delaney Longrie, Kate Stanard, Grace Van Guyse.

SALEM: Kaitlyn Barker-Boarini.

SILVER LAKE: Rachel Jenkins.

TREVOR: Olivia Hinze, Kylee Plants, Boden Stickels.

TWIN LAKES: Grace Anderson, Yeager Borchert, Gretta Cieslak, Trinity Rausch.

Wartburg College

WAVERLY, Iowa — Emersen Smith of Pleasant Prairie was named to Wartburg College’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2022 semester.

Wheaton College

WHEATON, Ill. — The following students were named to Wheaton College’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2022 semester:

KNEOSHA: Ariana Hubing, Mariana Moore, Ruth Daghfal, Noah Olsen.