Kenosha County area students earn academic honors, graduate

Lewis University
ROMEOVILLE, Ill. — Rachel Fosler of Burlington and Yasir Tahir of Kenosha were named to Lewis University’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2022 semester.
Loras College
DUBUQUE — Kevin Kessel of Twin Lakes was named to Loras College’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2022 semester.
Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE)
MILWAUKEE — The following students were named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s (MSOE) dean’s list for receiving at least a 3.2 grade point average or higher during the spring 2022 semester:
BRISTOL: Maxwell Matushek.
BURLINGTON: Allen Johns, Darren Fitch, Jarred Kohout, Joshua Fay, Jack Schoepke, Serra Brehm, Jillian Harkness.
People are also reading…
KENOSHA: Tyler Christensen, Victoria Perez, Evan Williams, Chloe Wallach, Amanda Yackley, Ty Anderson, Ryan Giese, Samuele Dolak, Polina Vyucheiskaia, Sofia Ricker, Nathan Mercado.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Paul Rizza, Zachary Barrow, Nicholas Stachura, Jaden Samuels, Kyle Halek.
TREVOR: Connor Rutherford.
TWIN LAKES: Alexander Hyde.
UNION GROVE: Carson Edquist, Carson Meredith.
Northern Illinois University
DEKALB, Ill. — Abigail Lamoreaux and Brock Lampe of Kenosha were named to Northern Illinois University’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2022 semester.
The following students graduated with degrees from Northern Illinois University:
KENSOHA: Cristina Bravo, bachelor of arts in world languages and cultures: Spanish and Hispanic studies; Cassandra Epping, master of arts in political science; Natalya Torres, bachelor of science in health sciences — pre-physical therapy.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Natalie Polan, master of science in education, sport and exercise psychology.
St. Cloud State University
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Trenten Stueber of Bristol was named to St. Cloud State University’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.75 or higher during the spring 2022 semester.
Evan Infante of Kenosha graduated with a bachelor of science degree in manufacturing engineering technology from St. Cloud State University.
Trinity Christian College
PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill. — Holly Carter of Bristol has been named to Trinity Christian College’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2022 semester.
University of Tennessee, Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Kristin Moore of Kenosha graduated with a master of science degree in social work from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
UW-La Crosse
LA CROSSE — The following students were named to the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2022 semester:
BRISTOL: Katie Barningham, Maggie Pelli.
KENOSHA: Sarah Ankney, Faith Bergmann, Breigha Boyle, Jocelyn Buchholtz, Aly Droessler, Cassie Kersting, Maddie Kozel, Jeremy Nichols, Katie Ochandategui, Maddi Oplawski, Kylie Rozinski, Austin Ryan, Elliott Sens, Samantha Steinbrenner-Dirr, Nicholas Sutti, Kayla Traxler, Venicio Vasquez, Elise Wember, Jessica Williams, Megan Zeller.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Hannah Holm, Haley Howard, Delaney Longrie, Kate Stanard, Grace Van Guyse.
SALEM: Kaitlyn Barker-Boarini.
SILVER LAKE: Rachel Jenkins.
TREVOR: Olivia Hinze, Kylee Plants, Boden Stickels.
TWIN LAKES: Grace Anderson, Yeager Borchert, Gretta Cieslak, Trinity Rausch.
Wartburg College
WAVERLY, Iowa — Emersen Smith of Pleasant Prairie was named to Wartburg College’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2022 semester.
Wheaton College
WHEATON, Ill. — The following students were named to Wheaton College’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2022 semester:
KNEOSHA: Ariana Hubing, Mariana Moore, Ruth Daghfal, Noah Olsen.