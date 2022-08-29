Kenosha County area students earn academic honors, graduate

Ball State University

MUNCIE, Ind. — John Lynch of Pleasant Prairie graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in journalism and telecommunications from Ball State University.

Concordia-Wisconsin

MEQUON — The following students were named to Concordia University Wisconsin’s 2021-2022 spring honors list for receiving a grade point average of 3.6 or higher:

BRISTOL: Reid McNeill.

KENOSHA: Pamela Eckert, Shagufta Maududi, Kane Palmer, Justin Yonke.

SALEM: Melissa Schnorr.

TREVOR: Andi Bridleman, Carissa Pittman.

TWIN LAKES: Robert McNealy.

Emerson College

BOSTON, Mass. — Evelyn Alumbreros of Pleasant Prairie was named to Emerson College’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.7 or higher during the spring 2022 semester.

Mount Mary University

MILWAUKEE — The following students from Pleasant Prairie were awarded certificates from Mount Mary University: Sharon Michael, dietetics certificate; Kaitlyn Verheyen, dietetics certificate.

Samantha Ligett of Kansasville and Karen Woodard of Muskego graduated with degrees from Mount Mary University. Ligett graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in international studies. Woodard graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in psychology.

The following students were named to Mount Mary University’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.6 or higher during the spring 2022 semester:

KANSASVILLE: Samantha Liggett.

KENOSHA: Evee Wember.

UNION GROVE: Megan Sager.

St. Olaf College

NORTHFIELD, Minn. — Dionysia McGuire and Lauren Mossman of Pleasant Prairie both graduated with bachelor of arts degrees from St. Olaf College.

Mossman was also named to St. Olaf College’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.75 or higher during the spring 2022 semester.

University of

Nebraska-Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. — Dylan Hebior of Trevor graduated with a bachelor of journalism degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

UW-Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT — The following students graduated with degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point:

BRISTOL: Dalton Bugaj, bachelor of science in nursing.

KENSOHA: David Kollman, bachelor of science in communication — media studies, philosophy, summa cum laude.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Madelyn Parmentier, bachelor of science in dietetics.

SALEM: Jonathan Rasmussen, bachelor of science in computer information systems — networking and information assurance.

TWIN LAKES: Kelsey Moen, bachelor of science in wildlife ecology and management.

Xavier University

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Laura Steiner of Kenosha graduated with two bachelor of arts degrees in political science and economics from Xavier University.