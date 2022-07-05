Kenosha County area students earn academic honors, graduate

Aurora University

AURORA, Ill. — The following students were named to Aurora University’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.6 or higher during the spring 2022 semester:

KENOSHA: Jack Seefeldt.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Michaela Yngve.

TWIN LAKES: Carly Atkinson, Sunnie Johnson.

Cedarville University

CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Kayla Maurer and Erica Saunders of Union Grove were named to Cedarville University’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2022 semester.

The following students were named to Cedarville University’s dean’s honor list for receiving a grade point average of 3.75 or higher during the spring 2022 semester:

KENOSHA: Emma Jackson.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Isaac Buehler.

TWIN LAKES: McKinley Boyle.

Elmhurst University

ELMHURST, Ill. — Katelyn Matrise of Kenosha has been named to Elmhurst University’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.75 or higher during the spring 2022 semester.

Marquette University

MILWAUKEE — The following students have been named to Marquette University’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of at least 3.5 or higher during the spring 2022 semester:

KENOSHA: Spencer Acker, Sam Adams, Matthew Christman, Chris Doan, Rachel Fisher, Renata Felicia Lim, Karlie Miceli, Kayla Nickerson, Natalie Ouimet, Christian Pelt, Madison Raith, Janaki Rawal, Leo Ruffolo, Alexis Torchia, Bradley Townsend, Jordan Vangarde, Amanda Zapp.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Elizabeth Alia, Zoee Arreguin, Vinny Infusino, Anna Jankovic, Emma Johnson, Gavin Rose, Tim Broderick, Jamal Hanson, Solei Maj, Dominic Stancato.

TWIN LAKES: Grace Yakes.

The following students graduated with degrees from Marquette University:

BRISTOL: Danielle Damask, master of science in nursing; Grant Fischer, juris doctor in law.

KENOSHA: Ricki Brunette Anderson, master of science in nursing; Celeste Calderwood, master of science in speech language pathology; Jack Grosz, bachelor of science in biomedical engineering in bioelectronics; Kindra Kim, master of science in nursing; Kevin Landgraf, juris doctor in law; Christopher Liebich, bachelor of arts in corporate communication; Renata Felicia Lim, bachelor of science in nursing; Deziray Moore, bachelor of arts in psychology; Arnold Nsoumbi, master of science in nursing; Natalie Ouimet, bachelor of science in nursing; Christian Pelt, bachelor of science in marketing; Aaliyah Prescott, bachelor of arts in psychology; Diana Rhyne, master of science in clinical mental health counseling; Colton Scarmardo, master’s in business administration; Taylor Stephen, master of science in nursing; Kaytee Torchia, master’s in business administration; Michele Fojas, master of science in nursing.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Jennifer Adams, master of science in nursing; Tim Broderick, bachelor of arts in public relations; Stephanie Drake, doctorate in dentistry; Emily Halvorsen, master of science in nursing; Morgan Makar, juris doctor in law; Samuel Nelson, juris doctor in law; Bradley Smith, master of science in supply chain management; Lauren Watters, master of science in speech language pathology; Jen Wendling, master of arts in political science.

SALEM: Corey Cedergren, master of science in nursing.

TREVOR: Rebecca Alter, master of science in nursing.

