Kenosha County area students earn college honors, graduate

Drake University

DES MOINES, Iowa — Deena Alsabbah of Kenosha was named to Drake University’s president’s list for receiving a perfect 4.0 grade point average during the spring 2022 semester.

Nadia Clark of Kenosha and Paige Sala of Trevor were named to Drake University’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2022 semester.

Noah Cresco of Pleasant Prairie graduated with a doctor of pharmacy and master of business administration degree from Drake University.

Milwaukee School of Engineering

MILWAUKEE — The following students graduated with degrees from the Milwaukee School of Engineering:

KENOSHA: Victoria Perez, bachelor of science in biomolecular engineering, honors; Tyler Christensen, bachelor of science in computer engineering, honors; Juan Sandoval, bachelor of science in electrical engineering.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Paul Rizza, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering, honors; Zachary Barrow, bachelor of science in construction management, high honors.

SALEM: Mikelle Miles, bachelor of science in nursing.

SILVER LAKE: Joshua Peterson, bachelor of science in software engineering, high honors.

Rochester Institute of Technology

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Cathryn Szulczewski of Pleasant Prairie was named to Rochester Institute of Technology’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.4 or higher during the spring 2022 semester.

UW-Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE — The following students were named to UW-Eau Claire’s dean’s list for outstanding academic performance during the spring 2022 semester:

BRISTOL: Madison Zerr.

KENOSHA: Mary Bolog, Gianna Hoppenjan, Adelynn Monk, Brenna Strojinc.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Alexandria Shea, Connor Garland.

SILVER LAKE: Haley Lamberson.

TREVOR: Gunnar Johnson, Olivia Pachol.

TWIN LAKES: Madelyn Lindeman, Kitana Volbright.

UW-Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The following students were named to UW-Milwaukee’s dean’s list for outstanding academic performance during the spring 2022 semester:

BRISTOL: Jillian Argersinger, Emma Heller-Cavener, Daniel Persino, Alexis Saad, Nina Savaglio.

KENOSHA: Arica Bauer, Owen Bellevage, Bao Bui, Evan Callow, Claire Cannady, Crystal Carter, Kelsei Cecil, Jordann Cornett, Madison Crawford, Bobby Davis Jr., Matthew Deacon, Elijah Edwards, Johnny Folsom Jr., Angela Freeman, Gisella Greco, Esther Johnson, Hailey Johnson, Rachel Johnson, Rhett Kliger, Evan Krueger, Christopher Lee Jr., Benjamin Leipzig Nathan Leipzig, Anthony Madrigrano, Catherine Moddes, Jasmine Morris, Noah Nichter, Hannah Noel-Sieber, Lindsay Peck, Stephanie Petersen, Samantha Pierce, Matthew Rimkus, Ryane Santoro, Martin Schabel, Kyle Scoville, Megan Setter, Jaskirat Sidhu, Kay Tetzlaff, Michael Thomey, Jade Troha, Stephanie Ward, Luke Westhoff, Grace Ziehm.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Adam Antonneau, Andrea Bennage, Andreas Beyer-Bowden, Dylan Buss, Bryanna Gonzalez, Riley Hansen, Brandon Innis, Maas Jayah, Kyle Lange, Stevan Obradovich, Julie Rawa, Filip Saitis, Florin Saitis, Olivia Webers, Faith Wrycha.

SALEM: Melissa Wilkinson.

SILVER LAKE: Jesse Lewandowski, Aidan Rosengarden.

TREVOR: Kathryn Boyd, Colten Pearson, Kevin Pedley.

TWIN LAKES: Jessica Curzon, Hannah Zimmermann.

UW-Whitewater

WHITEWATER — The following students graduated with degrees from UW-Whitewater this spring:

BRISTOL: Bekah Gruener, associate in liberal arts.

KENOSHA: Bryce Bigelow, bachelor of science in, physical education; Maddie Crum, bachelor of science in art education, summa cum laude; Nick DeCesaro, bachelor of business administration in accounting; Shannon Dufek, master in business administration; Zach Goebel, bachelor of business administration in finance; Adan Herrera, bachelor of arts in journalism; Sabrina Hiton, bachelor of arts in journalism; Allie Kiser, bachelor of business administration in marketing; Samuel Kristiansen, bachelor of music; Joseph Maldonado, bachelor of business administration in marketing, cum laude; Tyler McNutt, bachelor of business administration in information technology; Tracie Nielson-Newberry, master of science in business education; Katrina Polso, master of business administration; Cora Shircel, bachelor of arts in journalism, summa cum laude; Brittany Skau, bachelor of business administration in information technology; Krissy Swatkowski, bachelor of science in elementary education, magna cum laude; De’Andra Tucker, bachelor of business administration in accounting, magna cum laude; Brooklyn Willms, bachelor of science in communication sciences and disorders, cum laude; Tyler Zumbrock, master of business administration.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Noah Aron, bachelor of business administration in general management, cum laude; Sara Klimisch, master of science in communication sciences and disorders; Emily Smith, bachelor of business administration in finance; Brandon Zoerner, bachelor of business administration in marketing.

SALEM: Matthew Bruzas, bachelor of arts in journalism; Lauren Cygnar, bachelor of science in biology; Maggie Hillock, bachelor of music; Alex Klugiewicz, bachelor of science in computer science; Madeline Schmidt, master of business administration.

TREVOR: Vince Comaroto, bachelor of science in computer science, cum laude; Kyle Grzyb, bachelor of science in media arts and game development, magna cum laude; Augie Horak, bachelor of business administration in entrepreneurship; Megan Turk, bachelor of science in elementary education, cum laude.

TWIN LAKES: Ashley Falasz, bachelor of science in psychology, cum laude; Dylan Paprocki, bachelor of business administration in finance, summa cum laude; Jared Ticha, bachelor of business administration in finance, magna cum laude; Jordyn VanZeeland, bachelor of science in psychology, summa cum laude; Emily Vershowske, bachelor of arts in psychology, magna cum laude.

University of Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Bradley Yarwood of Pleasant Prairie was named to the University of Wyoming’s president’s honor roll for receiving a 4.0 grade point average during the spring 2022 semester.

Upper Iowa University

FAYETTE, Iowa — The following students graduated with degrees from Upper Iowa University:

KENSOHA: Sheila Coleman, bachelor of science in psychology, cum laude; Maggie Kent, bachelor of science in human services, magna cum laude; Eric Nash, master of business administration in accounting; Angelique Ortiz, bachelor of science in business administration, magna cum laude.

TWIN LAKES: Kaitlin Tietz, bachelor of science in criminal justice, cum laude.

Western Illinois University

MACOMB, Ill. — Miles Bankston of Kenosha graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in general studies from Western Illinois University.