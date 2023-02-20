Augustana College

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Isabelle Phillips of Burlington has been named to Augustana College’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the fall 2022 semester.

Dean College

FRANKLIN, Mass. — Kiley Kennedy of Trevor has been named to Dean College’s dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the fall 2022 semester.

Edgewood College

MADISON — The following students were named to Edgewood College’s semester honors for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the fall 2022 semester: Emma Antlfinger, Grace Antlfinger of Burlington; Jacob Bruns of Pleasant Prairie; Christina Ekkela of Salem; Dazerien Hicks of Racine.

Georgia Southern

STATESBORO, Ga. — Haley Riordan of Bristol has been named to Georgia Southern University’s president’s list for receiving a grade point average of 4.0 during the fall 2022 semester.

Lewis University

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. — Rachel Fosler of Burlington has been named to Lewis University’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the fall 2022 semester.

Quincy University

QUINCY, Ill. — Makayla Eckel and Jordan Heeter, both of Kenosha, have been named to Quincy University’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the fall 2022 semester.

University of Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Grace Spiegelhoff of Burlington has been named to the University of Tampa’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.75 or higher during the fall 2022 semester.

UW-Green Bay

GREEN BAY — The following students were named to UW-Green Bay’s fall 2022 semester’s honors list for outstanding academic achievement:

Honors (3.5-3.74 GPA): Margaret Aide of Pleasant Prairie.

High Honors (3.75-3.99 GPA): Kaitlyn Frohmader of Kansasville; Abby Johnson of Kenosha; James Cater of Salem; Molly Grabarec of Twin Lakes.

Highest Honors (4.0 GPA): Julia Benscoter, Nicole Johnson of Kenosha.

UW-Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The following students were named to UW-Milwaukee’s dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the fall 2022 semester: Jillian Argersinger, Emma Heller-Cavener, Nina Savaglio, Emily Thomas of Bristol; Veda Gross of Camp Lake; Kylee McNamara, Anna Truebenbach of Kansasville; Arica Bauer, Austin Bencs, Hanna Bergeson, Biljana Bojovic, Bao Bui, Crystal Carter, Juan Castro Luna, Daniela Chiappetta, Joshua Cisneros, Jordann Cornett, Bobby Davis Jr., Matthew Deacon, Elijah Edwards, Megan Fritz, Caleb Geisler, Katie Giebel, Teigan Gomez, Isabella Hart, Lillian Hassan-Thomas, Esther Johnson, Ethan Krueger, Evan Krueger, Jenna Lassiter, Benjamin Leipzig, Emily Linn, Anthony Madrigrano, Alex Markoutsis, Rylee Mazur, Brodie Miller, Julianna Miller, Catherine Moddes, Jasmine Morris, Alexis Mueller, Tessa Naylor, Stephanie Perez, Stephanie Petersen, Samantha Pierce, Matthew Rimkus, Justin Sanchez, Martin Schabel, Josh Schultze, Christian Sees, Andrew Setter, Katelynn Shirley, Jaskirat Sidhu, Zachary Soomro, Emma Steidtman, Tannis Thompson-Catlett, Daniella Viirre, Stephanie Ward, Luke Westhoff of Kenosha; Adam Antonneau, Nemanja Asanin, Owen Barr, Andreas Beyer-Bowden, Dylan Buss, Teresa Cava, Abbie Christiansen, Sophia Davis, Nick Faltinowski, Logan Gold, Steffen Kurtz, Natalie Powers, Julie Rawa, Florin Saitis, Mary Schmidbauer, Kaitlyn Shores, Katarina Steberl, Joseph Theisen, Olivia Webers, Faith Wrycha, Gunnar Zoerner of Pleasant Prairie; Anya Kolano, Carly Vogelsang of Silver Lake; Sydney Brock, Dana Herman, Avery Horn, Kevin Pedley of Trevor; Noah Sanchez of Twin Lakes.

UW-Platteville

PLATTEVILLE — The following students were named to UW-Platteville’s dean’s list for outstanding academic performance during the fall 2022 semester: Jacob Toltzman, Sydney Van Swol, Jack Weis of Kansasville; Kadie Kraabel, Drew Pacetti of Kenosha; Clara Adams, Sophia Adams, Jake Dutter, Jared Grabot, Ben Haigh, Nick Klinkhammer, Nathan Nader, Ethan Taylor of Pleasant Prairie; Ethan Chyla, Jacob Seward, Jacob Seward of Salem.

The following UW-Platteville students were also named to UW-Platteville’s chancellor’s list for receiving a perfect 4.0 grade point average during the fall 2022 semester: Sydney Van Swol of Kansasville; Ethan Chyla, Jacob Seward of Salem.

The following students graduated with degrees from UW-Platteville during the fall of 2022:

Camp Lake: Cole Chism, associate of arts and sciences.

Kansasville: Victoria Filler, forensic investigation.

Kenosha: Nathan Arinta, industrial technology management; Trevor Galligan, technology and engineering education; Sydnie Kruk, criminal justice; Tori Sarazin, accounting; John Sykora Jr., mechanical engineering.

Pleasant Prairie: Sophia Adams, civil engineering; Kailyn Hackeloer, environmental engineering.

Trevor: Ashley Dinga, criminal justice.