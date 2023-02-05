Northern Illinois

DEKALB, Ill. — Emma Giese and Abigail Lamoreaux, both of Kenosha, were named to Northern Illinois University’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the fall 2022 semester.

Olivet Nazarene

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — Austin Eifert, of Trevor, Katie Engle, of Kenosha, and Carolyn Richards, of Pleasant Prairie were all named to Olivet Nazarene University’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the fall 2022 semester.

Pennsylvania Western

CALIFORNIA, Pa. — Graysen MacGregor of Kenosha was named to Pennsylvania Western University’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.4 or higher during the fall 2022 semester.

St. Cloud University

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Trenton Stueber, of Bristol, has been named to St. Cloud University’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.75 or higher during the fall 2022 semester.

Valparaiso U.

LEXINGTON, Va. — Spencer Lehmann, of Kenosha, was recently initiated into the Valparaiso University Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the national Leadership Honor Society.

Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than 5% of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

Aurora University

AURORA, Ill. — The following students have been named to Aurora University’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.6 or higher during the fall 2022 semester: Jack Seefeldt of Kenosha; Abigail Miller of Pleasant Prairie; Brookely Meador of Trevor; Carly Atkinson, Sunnie Johnson of Twin Lakes.

Benedictine College

ATCHISON, Kan. — Vincent Maurer of Pleasant Prairie has been named to Benedictine College’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the fall 2022 semester.

College of the Holy Cross

WORCESTER, Mass. — Joseph Nepomuceno of Twin Lakes was named to College of the Holy Cross’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the fall 2022 semester.

Iowa State University

AMES, Iowa — Emma Brandt of Bristol, and Ashton Leahy of Trevor, were named to Iowa State University’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the fall 2022 semester.

Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota

WINONA, Minn. — Augusta Chirbas of Kenosha graduated with a bachelor of arts degree from Saint Mary’s University. Chirbas is the daughter of David and Stephanie Chirbas.

University of Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa — Jasani Williams of Kenosha, and Mason Cummings of Silver Lake, have been named to the University of Dubuque’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the fall 2022 semester.

University of Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The following students were named to the University of Iowa’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the fall 2022 semester: Jacinta Petersen of Bristol; Julia Kryca, Madison Kushner, George Zeller of Kenosha; Katherine Kositzke of Pleasant Prairie; Cherish Cornett of Sturtevant.

UW-Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE — The following students were named to UW-Eau Claire’s dean’s list for outstanding academic performance during the fall 2022 semester: Madison Zerr of Bristol; Mary Bolog, Gianna Hoppenjan, Emma Jiter, Brenna Strojinc, Alexander Zanotti of Kenosha; Connor Garland, Brooke Jensen, Alexandria Shea, Alexander Zanotti of Pleasant Prairie; Haley Lamberson of Silver Lake; Gunnar Johnson of Trevor; Kitana Volbright of Twin Lakes.

UW-River Falls

RIVER FALLS — Brea Fortier, of Kansasville, has been named to UW-River Falls’ dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the fall 2022 semester.

Western Carolina

CULLOWHEE, N.C. — Megann Holst, of Salem, has been named to Western Carolina University’s chancellor’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.8 or higher during the fall 2022 semester.

Winona State

WINONA, Minn. — The following students were named to Winona State University’s dean’s list for outstanding academic performance during the fall 2022 semester: Mikella Plitzuweit, Casey Christiansen, Ty Johnson, Megan Novak, Kai Wieczorek of Burlington; Olivia Prondzinski of Kenosha; Kyle Hendrix, Ethan Ficker, Matt Ficker of Pleasant Prairie; Kevin Keating, Luke Shurtleff of Trevor.

