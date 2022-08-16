Kenosha County area students receive degrees from UW-Madison

The following Kenosha County area students graduated with degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison:
KENOSHA: Na’Ilah Ali, bachelor of music in music performance; Alexa Atout, bachelor of arts in economics; Joseph Belmonte, master of engineering; Kristen Bennington, master of science in clinical nutrition; Meghan Breslin, master of science in industrial engineering; Emma Dalton, doctor of physical therapy; Ivis Estrada, bachelor of arts in journalism; Ansel Fellman, bachelor of science in kinesiology; Willem Fellman, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering; Tyler Fritz, bachelor of science in electrical engineering; Daniel Funk, doctor of pharmacy; Ben Harrison, bachelor of science in computer sciences and political science; Regan Hawkins, bachelor of arts in legal studies and psychology, comprehensive honors, graduated with distinction; Maya Hysaw, bachelor of arts in communication arts; Kathryn Istvanek, bachelor of arts in psychology; Jake Joling, doctor of law, juris doctor; Sophia Kubicki-Hermes, bachelor of science in nursing; Sam Kuchta, bachelor of arts in journalism; Nathaniel Laventhall, bachelor of science in economics; Audrey Majerowski, bachelor of arts in communication arts; Anish Malik, bachelor of science in computer sciences and economics; Matthew Mandli, bachelor of science in psychology; Michael Matye, doctor of nursing practice; Riley Mckay, doctor of pharmacy; Hana Miloslavic, bachelor of arts in environmental studies and international studies; Brieanna Peck, bachelor of science in psychology; Gabriel Pienkos, bachelor of business administration in actuarial science, finance, investment and banking, and risk management and insurance, graduated with distinction; Katie Pollock, master of public affairs; Maggie Rafferty, bachelor of science in consumer behavior and marketplace studies; Alejandra Reyther, bachelor of arts in political science; Kelsey Riley, bachelor of science in materials science and engineering; Michele Rovella, bachelor of science in personal finance; Maxim Serpe, bachelor of business administration in finance, investment and banking, graduated with distinction; Franky Shi, bachelor of science in genetics and genomics; Bill Sustachek, master of science in special education; Marie Tyree, bachelor of science in industrial engineering; Joaquin Villaruz, doctor of medicine; Kaitlyn Walesh, bachelor of business administration in finance, investment and banking, and real estate and urban land economics; Kendall Wilhelmson, bachelor of science in elementary education and special education; Emily Wulf, bachelor of science in nursing, honors; Winnie Xie, bachelor of business administration in accounting.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Mitchell Alley, bachelor of science in computer sciences and economics; Cole Aschenbrener, bachelor of science in biochemistry and neurobiology, graduated with distinction; Nithin Charlly, doctor of medicine; Jeremiah Clark, bachelor of science in psychology; Breydn Duckett, bachelor of business administration in information systems; Grace Haugstad, bachelor of science in biology, graduated with distinction; Connor Johnston, bachelor of science in economics; Aamir Kadri, doctor of medicine; Mikey Kok, bachelor of science in journalism; Madelyn Lacroix, bachelor of science in biology; Nancy Ly, doctor of medicine; Alexandra Malec, bachelor of arts in sociology; Abigail McGrain, bachelor of science in biology; Anastasia Orzechowski, bachelor of arts in economics and environmental studies; Mirko Pavlovic, bachelor of science in applied mathematics, engineering and physics; Megan Powell, bachelor of science in neurobiology; Christine Schmidbauer, master of social work; Andrew Schrandt, bachelor of science in economics; Jack Stanard, bachelor of arts in communication arts and economics; Katelyn Walbran, bachelor of science in biology.
SALEM: Stephanie Dopuch, bachelor of business administration in finance, investment and banking, and real estate and urban land economics; Mackenzie Maccaux, bachelor of science in education: communication science and disorders; Trevor Millhouse, bachelor of business administration in accounting; Megan Ziesmann, doctor of law, juris doctor.
TREVOR: Jacob Gerzel, bachelor of science in economics; Trevor Silber, bachelor of science in biomedical engineering; Connor Stickels, bachelor of science in economics.
TWIN LAKES: Jacob Brockway, bachelor of science in psychology; Ashley Lesko, bachelor of science in elementary education.