Kenosha County area students, staff receive recognition, academic honors

Minnesota-Duluth

DULUTH, Min. — The University of Minnesota-Duluth has named four Kenosha County area students to its spring 2022 semester dean’s list for achieving a grade pint average of 3.5 or higher. Named from Kenosha were: Tyler Bellmore, a sophomore in the Swenson College of Science and Engineering, who is majoring in Chemical Engineering; Hope Caya, a junior in the College of Education and Human Service Professions, who is majoring in Unified Early Childhood Studies; and Alexander Frier, a senior in the College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences, who is majoring in Theory/Composition. Named to the honor roll from Twin Lakes was Caleb Keen, a junior in the Swenson College of Science and Engineering, who is majoring in Biology.

Palmer College

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The following students were named to the summer 2022 dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main Campus in Davenport, Iowa: Benjamin Amrein of Kenosha, Dianna Bindelli of Kenosha, and Gina Caira of Pleasant Prairie.

The following students were accepted for the fall 2022 trimester in the Doctor of Chiropractic degree program at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main Campus in Davenport, Iowa: Rhyann Deline of Kenosha, Danielle Gulliford of Union Grove, and Craig van Woudenberg of Racine.

Western Governors U.

Angela Khabbaz, of Twin Lakes, has graduated from Western Governors University with a Master of Business Administration degree. Khabbaz participated in the nonprofit, fully online university’s commencement ceremony on Oct. 22. Khabbaz enrolled in the MBA program in March 2021 after previously earning her Bachelor of Science in Accounting through WGU.

Upper Iowa

FAYETTE, Iowa — Kathi Duenas of Racine,, graduated Cum Laude Meritum with a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Resources Management in August.

UW-Parkside

Trina D. Patterson, Diversity and Inclusion Manager at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, has been named recipient of a University of Wisconsin System 2022 Outstanding Women of Color in Education Award. An annual honor, it is given to faculty, staff, students, or community members to recognize their achievements in advancing equity and inclusion for people of color within the UW System as well as communities across the state.