 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kenosha County authorities responding to fatal accident; I-94 closed between highways 142 and E
View Comments
alert developing top story

Kenosha County authorities responding to fatal accident; I-94 closed between highways 142 and E

{{featured_button_text}}

SOMERS – One person was killed Monday night following an accident involving a semi and a vehicle on Interstate 94 between highways 142 and E, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities have closed down all lanes of the interstate southbound following the 6:59 p.m. accident, according to Lt. Steve Beranis.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“We’re blocking the interstate (94) southbound,” said Beranis, confirming the fatal accident. “At least two vehicles are involved and one of them is a semi.”

It was not immediately known whether there are other injuries, according to authorities.

Additional details were not immediately available. This story is developing. Check back later at www.kenoshanews.com.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Attorneys say they were advised by law enforcement not to share where Rittenhouse would be living with court
Crime & Courts

Attorneys say they were advised by law enforcement not to share where Rittenhouse would be living with court

Keeping tabs on Rittenhouse while his case proceeds through the system is paramount, prosecutors say. "In a criminal case as serious as this one, it is critically important that the court be able to monitor the defendant's whereabouts at all times," a motion filed Wednesday after Rittenhouse was found to not be staying at his listed address. "After all, it is extremely unusual for a defendant facing a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in Kenosha County to post cash bond and be released from custody pending trial.

Attorneys say they were advised by law enforcement not to share where Rittenhouse would be living with court
Crime & Courts

Attorneys say they were advised by law enforcement not to share where Rittenhouse would be living with court

Keeping tabs on Rittenhouse while his case proceeds through the system is paramount, prosecutors say. "In a criminal case as serious as this one, it is critically important that the court be able to monitor the defendant's whereabouts at all times," a motion filed Wednesday after Rittenhouse was found to not be staying at his listed address. "After all, it is extremely unusual for a defendant facing a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in Kenosha County to post cash bond and be released from custody pending trial.

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Governor & GOP Trade Pre-Budget Themes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert