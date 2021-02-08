Kenosha County authorities responding to fatal accident; I-94 closed between highways 142 and E

SOMERS – One person was killed Monday night following an accident involving a semi and a vehicle on Interstate 94 between highways 142 and E, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.
Authorities have closed down all lanes of the interstate southbound following the 6:59 p.m. accident, according to Lt. Steve Beranis.
“We’re blocking the interstate (94) southbound,” said Beranis, confirming the fatal accident. “At least two vehicles are involved and one of them is a semi.”
It was not immediately known whether there are other injuries, according to authorities.
Additional details were not immediately available. This story is developing.