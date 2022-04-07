Kenosha County awarded funds to supplement ongoing food, shelter programs; applicants sought

Kenosha County has been awarded funds from the Phase 39 Emergency Food and Shelter Program to supplement ongoing food and shelter programs.

The county has received $57,757 minus $1,155 for administrative allowance, and an additional $178,515 minus $3,570 from Phase ARPA-R to supplement ongoing food and shelter programs.

EFSP funds are awarded through the Department of Homeland Security.

A local board made up of representatives of government and non-profit agencies that provide, or fund emergency services has determined how the funds are to be distributed; priority will be given to emergency shelter facilities, food pantries, those who provide rent/mortgage assistance and those who provide essential supplies.

Non-profit groups that have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and shelter programs are invited to apply.

Detailed information about program eligibility, eligible costs and documentation requirements are available on the EFSP website https://www.efsp.unitedway.org in the Phases 36,37,38,39, Cares and ARPA-R Addendums to the Phase 35 Responsibilities and Requirements Manual.

Applications are available electronically by emailing khds@khds.org. Applications must be completed and returned to Kenosha Human Development Services, Inc. by 5 pm on April 22.

Please contact Lisa Haen at lhaen@khds.org or 262-764-8555 for more information.

