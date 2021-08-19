Kenosha County Board approves formation of Silver Lake Management District

The Kenosha County Board on Tuesday approved the formation of the Silver Lake Management District.
The district will be a new taxing body that will oversee the protection and health of Silver Lake. Only private lakefront properties within the boundaries of the district will be taxed.
The Silver Lake Protection Association (SLPA), which had undertaken weed control efforts but did not have taxing authority, petitioned the county on July 12 seeking to form an official lake district. Per state law, the petition required signatures from at least 51 percent of the property owners within the proposed boundaries. The petition was signed by more than 80 percent.
“We need a lake district formed on Silver Lake to battle against the invasion of Eurasian water milfoil, which has taken over the lake,” Jim Purinton, a member of SLPA, said during the citizens’ comment portion of the County Board meeting.
Hybrid Eurasian watermilfoil was first detected in Silver Lake in the mid-1990s, about the same time as zebra mussels found their way into the lake. By 2012, milfoil was found in 53 percent of the lake, choking native species and making whole sections of the lake impassible, Purinton said.
The SLPA has spent over $165,000 to manage the weed problem since 2012. It raised over $90,000 in private funds and received a one-time $86,000 Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources grant.
Major treatments were undertaken in 2013 ($38,000) and 2015 ($82,000), in addition to annual surveys and spot treatments. Going forward, SLPA’s lake management consultant estimates a $25,000 to $35,000 average annual milfoil treatment cost, with major treatments required perhaps once a decade.
A survey conducted in 2020 showed milfoil has regained a presence in 45 percent of the lake, with impassible weed growth again being found in the southwestern area of the lake.
The SLPA will deplete its monetary reserves with partial treatment of the lake in 2021 and funding required to create the lake district.
Urging support
Karen Erb, a Silver Lake resident who is not a lakefront property owner but served on the SLPA, said fundraising efforts were not sustainable. She urged the board to support the formation of the district.
“The district is not going to cost the county government a penny,” Erb said. “But, certainly, the health of this lake is critical to the economic health of the county.”
Supervisor Daniel Gaschke said no opposition to the formation of the district was presented at the committee level.
Daniel Gaschke
Gaschke
However, when the idea was first presented to the village of Salem Lakes, so many residents showed up at a planned public hearing that it had to be cancelled due to insufficient space. Many of those people were concerned that properties away from the lake would be included in the district and subject to a new tax.
The SLPA held subsequent information meetings, and Supervisor Erin Decker, who represents that area of the county, said she believes all questions and concerns have been resolved.
“The group did an excellent job of reaching out to the community,” Decker said. “They worked very hard on this. I initially had some concerns, met with them, and my concerns are all gone because of the answers, the research and the hard work they have put in for over a year.”
Erin Decker
Decker
In issuing its order to create the district, the County Board could have removed lands within the proposed boundaries, but did not do so. New lands can only be added if another public hearing is held and owners of the property in the proposed addition have received notice of the hearing.
The next step will be to form the Board of Commissioners for the district, a process which is spelled out in state statute. Once formed, the board will be required to hold an annual hearing, at which all members of the district can vote on a variety of topics, including the district tax levy.
Based on a hypothetical annual tax levy of $45,000, the average annual levy of comparable lake districts, Purinton said the tax burden for lakefront property owners would be approximately 70 cents per $1,000 of assessment. That equates to: $105 per year on a property assessed at $150,000; $175 per year on a property assessed at $250,000; $245 per year on a property assessed at $350,000; and $315 per year on a property assessed at $450,000.