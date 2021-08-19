Kenosha County Board approves formation of Silver Lake Management District

The SLPA held subsequent information meetings, and Supervisor Erin Decker, who represents that area of the county, said she believes all questions and concerns have been resolved.

“The group did an excellent job of reaching out to the community,” Decker said. “They worked very hard on this. I initially had some concerns, met with them, and my concerns are all gone because of the answers, the research and the hard work they have put in for over a year.”

In issuing its order to create the district, the County Board could have removed lands within the proposed boundaries, but did not do so. New lands can only be added if another public hearing is held and owners of the property in the proposed addition have received notice of the hearing.

The next step will be to form the Board of Commissioners for the district, a process which is spelled out in state statute. Once formed, the board will be required to hold an annual hearing, at which all members of the district can vote on a variety of topics, including the district tax levy.