Kenosha County Board chairman appoints Dennis Pierce to 5th District seat; confirmation vote Wednesday

Kenosha County Board Chairman John O’Day on Monday announced his appointment of Dennis Pierce of Kenosha to the board’s vacant 5th District seat.

The appointment is scheduled to go before the full board for a confirmation vote at the start of the meeting at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16. The meeting will be held on the third floor of the county Administration Building, 1010 56th St., Downtown Kenosha.

Pierce was one of four district residents who applied for the position and had interviews with O’Day recently. If confirmed by the board, Pierce will serve until a successor is elected in the April 5 election.

The three applicants in addition to Pierce were Thomas Corrao, Giuseppe Montemurro and Brian Thomas. Pierce, a resident of the 2800 block of 55th Avenue, and Thomas, of the 5100 block of 23rd Place, are the two competitors on the ballot for District 5 seat in the April election.

The 5th District seat has been vacant since the Dec. 22 resignation of Supervisor David Celebre. The district is located on the northwest side of the City of Kenosha.

Pierce, now retired, is a former business services manager at the Kenosha County Job Center and was the longtime manager of the Southeastern Wisconsin Private Industry Council, which contracted and monitored employment and training programs. He served as the 6th District alderman on the Kenosha City Council from 1984 to 2004.

O’Day said the residents of the 5th District were fortunate to have four applicants step up for this appointment, each with unique qualifications.

“After much review,” O’Day said, “I believe Mr. Pierce’s extensive experience of working in and around county government and serving as a local elected official will allow him to hit the ground running on the County Board, while the citizens of the district will have the opportunity in the coming weeks to choose their preferred candidate to hold the seat for the upcoming term.”

