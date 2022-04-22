Kenosha County Board Chairman Gabe Nudo announces committee assignments

New Kenosha County Board Chairman Gabe Nudo on Thursday night announced his committee assignments for the new board term, which will continue until April 2024.
Nudo was elected by his board colleagues on Tuesday to serve as the chairman for the new term. Supervisor Erin Decker was elected as vice chairperson.
Nudo’s committee assignments include the following:
Executive Committee: Gabe Nudo (chairman), Erin Decker (vice chairperson), Terry Rose, Amanda Nedweski, Aaron Karow, Mark Nordigian, Brian Thomas and Zach Rodriguez.
Human Services: Amanda Nedweski (chairperson), Tim Stocker (vice chairman), Zack Stock, Dave Geertsen, Jeff Gentz, Ed Kubicki and Monica Yuhas.
Finance and Administration: Terry Rose (chairman), Dave Geertsen (vice chairman), John Poole, Erin Decker, Tim Stocker, Brian Bashaw and Bill Grady.
Judiciary and Law: Zach Rodriguez (chairman), Brian Bashaw (vice chairman), Erin Decker, Mark Nordigian, Laura Belsky, John Franco and Jeff Wamboldt.
IN PHOTOS: 2022 Spring election recount in Kenosha County
