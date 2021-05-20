Kenosha County Board will have a say in how COVID-19 relief funds are spent

Oversight of the expenditure of nearly $33 million in COVID-19 federal relief funds will be provided by the Kenosha County Board under a resolution approved this week.
The board on Tuesday voted 21-0 to approve the resolution, introduced by Supervisor Laura Belsky.
“This resolution will ensure transparency, oversight and approval for federal and state revenues related to new COVID-19 pandemic or other unforeseen emergency related program (funds),” Belsky said prior to the vote Tuesday. “This would also include oversight and approval of any expenditure or revenue received from sources not anticipated during the budget year.”
Belsky said the County Board should be involved in determining how the funds are spent.
Under the resolution, Kenosha County administration will present to the appropriate committees and full Kenosha County Board of Supervisors for oversight and approval revenues related to “new COVID-19 pandemic or other unforeseen emergency related programs and projects.” This includes oversight of any revenues and expenditure of funds “received from sources not anticipated in the budget year.”
Belsky said the resolution was needed because there was no mechanism in place for the board to receive and approve funding outside of the budget process. Kenosha County has received and will receive funding from both the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, with the latter apportionment totaling $32.89 million.
“I created the resolution to ensure the county board was involved in the decision-making on how the $33 million is disbursed,” Belsky said, adding supervisors William Grady, Monica Yuhas, Zach Rodriguez and Andy Berg were co-sponsors of the resolution.
Oversight of all county revenues and expenditures is an essential role of the supervisors, Belsky said.
“The budget process is one of the most important and complex exercises we are responsible for as Kenosha County Board Supervisors,” Belsky said.
The federal government has issued rules on how the relief money can be used.
Kenosha County municipalities overall will receive a combined $67.6 million in funds as part of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.
Broadly, these federal funds can be used to combat negative economic impacts caused by COVID, help workers performing essential work during COVID, help with reduction of revenue, and to make investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure. It can also be used to fund crucial services like police, fire and public health and provide “supports for families and small businesses hit hard by the pandemic.”
Later in the meeting the board also approved a resolution accepting the American Rescue Plan Act funding and authorizing the administration to apply for the funding as soon as it is able.