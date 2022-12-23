Kenosha County car crashes few and minor after onset of winter weather conditions

Despite the snow and windy weather that blew through Kenosha County Thursday afternoon, first responders cite only a few accidents, with many of them being minor.
“From 1 p.m. yesterday, there were five car crashes reported,” said Chad Brown, Pleasant Prairie Police Department First Shift Administrative and Patrol Sergeant,
Pleasant Prairie Assistant Fire Chief David Wilkinson said many of the crashes were on the interstate.
“We responded to a total of five accidents during the weather event, with four of them on the interstate,” Wilkinson said. “The other one was on Highway 50.”
A powerful winter storm is making its way through the US and Canada, bringing with it massive amounts of snow and extrem
Wilkinson said most of the accidents were “fender-benders” caused by slippery road conditions, but all had minor injuries.
“We will probably be responding to more accidents as the day goes on because of the blowing snow and compact snow that makes the roads slippery,” Wilkinson said.
Brown said the volume of crashes has reduced since then, though.
“By 7 p.m. last night, everyone either made it home or got acclimated to the road conditions,” he said.
Through the weekend, Wilkinson recommends carrying a blanket or other coverings in your vehicle in case of an emergency, especially due to bitter cold.
“Slow down, keep your distance from other cars on the road and bring something with you to keep warm,” Wilkinson said.
Brown advised checking the condition of a vehicle and tires to assure you are prepared for snow travel on snowy roads.
“I also recommend putting together a small emergency kit for you car,” Brown said. “And don’t go outside if you don’t have to.”
Wisconsin Highway State Patrol also reported few crashes in the area.
“Kenosha has not been bad,” said Wisconsin Highway State Patrol Sgt. Kyle Amlong. “And yesterday, Kenosha and Racine were uneventful.”
Amlong said there were two calls on the interstate for car crashes, one to which the highway patrol responded, while the other was addressed by a separate agency.
“The vehicle we responded to lost control and hit the wall on the interstate,” Amlong said. “There were only minor injuries, and that was within the 9 o’clock hour.”
Amlong also advised to give more room, and time, for travel through the weekend.
“Wear your seatbelt, give more room and time for commutes and stay in your vehicle and call 911 in the event of a car crash,” he said.
Radio traffic Friday morning around 11 a.m. indicated more accidents on the interstate, one of which slowed traffic down in the area of I-94 and Wisconsin Highway 165.
By Friday, both the City of Kenosha and Village of Pleasant Prairie canceled their snow emergencies. The city canceled its snow emergency at 7 a.m. and the village canceled its snow emergency after 1 p.m.
Highway Director Clement Abongwa said the county had a full crew of snowplow drivers out on the road late Friday morning, but it would be likely scaling back the operation Friday afternoon.
“With the extreme cold, salt is pretty ineffective right now,” Abongwa said. “We will keep a few trucks out to clean up areas where there’s drifting of snow. Because we did not get a lot of snow, we are not seeing major problems with drifting — it’s just the sheer amount of wind that’s causing some drifts.”
Cold weather conditions will continue to linger through the weekend with patchy, blowing snow and wind gusts as high as 40 miles per hour and wind chill values between -15 and -25 degrees, according to the National Weather Service’s Sullivan office. The high for Saturday is predicted to be 11 degrees.
Sunday’s weather is predicted to be mostly sunny, with a high near 13 degrees. Wind gusts are predicted to be as high as 25 miles per hour. The National Weather Service predicts a 30 percent chance of snow after midnight Sunday, with a low around 6 degrees and a west wind of five to 10 miles per hour.
Photos of the massive winter storm sweeping across America
A man walks across Wisconsin Avenue as snow begins to fall Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Milwaukee. Frigid air is moving through the central United States to the east, with windchill advisories affecting about 135 million people over the coming days, weather service meteorologist Ashton Robinson Cook said Thursday. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
A person walks on a sidewalk as snow falls Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in St. Louis. The frigid air is moving through the central United States to the east, with windchill advisories affecting about 135 million people over the coming days, weather service meteorologist Ashton Robinson Cook said Thursday. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Two Chicago Transit Authority trains sit in an elevated station in Chicago's famed Loop as a winter storm continues Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. A massive winter storm will be hovering over the majority of the country for a few days featuring strong wind chills and major snow accumalation. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
A pedestrian walks a cross the street in Rosemont, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Frigid air is moving through the central United States to the east, with windchill advisories affecting about 135 million people over the coming days, weather service meteorologist Ashton Robinson Cook said Thursday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
A clock on a downtown Kansas City, Mo. bank registers -5 degrees Fahrenheit, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
A woman walks along the shores of Lake Michigan as snow begins to fall Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Milwaukee. Frigid air is moving through the central United States to the east, with windchill advisories affecting about 135 million people over the coming days, weather service meteorologist Ashton Robinson Cook said Thursday. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
A person wrapped in a blanket walks on a sidewalk as snow begins to fall Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Rows of headstones at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery are blanketed by drifting snow Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Mandan, N.D. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)
Tom Stromme
Vehicles travel along Interstate 44 as snow begins to fall and temperatures drop Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Nick Evers, of St. Louis, warms himself on steam coming from a manhole cover near Kiener Plaza on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in St. Louis, Mo. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
Robert Cohen
Bus riders wait at a sheltered stop in Chicago's famed Loop as snow falls and a public service message reminds riders of the winter storm in Chicago on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
A Chicago Transit Authority train arrives at the Roosevelt train station as the leading edge of a winter storm begins in Chicago on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
A pedestrian takes photos during a snow day in Wheeling, Ill., Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Blowing snow obscures the view of Lake Shawnee in Topeka, Kan., Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (Evert Nelson/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP)
Evert Nelson
Icy conditions on N.W. Silver Road are seen through the window on an SUV in rural Shawnee County, Kansas, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Temperatures plunged far and fast Thursday as a winter storm formed ahead of Christmas weekend, promising heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds across a broad swath of the country and complicating holiday travel. (Evert Nelson /The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP)
Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal
A woman walks through the snow along Center Street in Menomonee Falls, Wis., on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)
Mike De Sisti
A local resident shovels snow off the end of a driveway, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Urbandale, Iowa. Temperatures plunged far and fast Thursday as a winter storm formed ahead of Christmas weekend, promising heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds across a broad swath of the country and complicating holiday travel. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
A pedestrian crosses a snow covered downtown street, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Temperatures plunged far and fast Thursday as a winter storm formed ahead of Christmas weekend, promising heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds across a broad swath of the country and complicating holiday travel. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
A man clears snow off his car parked on a downtown street, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Temperatures plunged far and fast Thursday as a winter storm formed ahead of Christmas weekend, promising heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds across a broad swath of the country and complicating holiday travel. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
A plow passes snow covered cars on a downtown street, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Travelers wait for their transportation at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Frigid air is moving through the central United States to the east, with windchill advisories affecting about 135 million people over the coming days, weather service meteorologist Ashton Robinson Cook said Thursday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
People cross a snow-covered street, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in downtown Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
A worker shovels snow, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in downtown Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
A local resident clears off a sidewalk, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Urbandale, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Snow tops flamingo lawn ornaments after a winter storm swept over the intermountain West packing snow combined with Arctic cold Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
A digital display at a Hills Bank branch location shows the temperature as -4 degrees as snow falls during a winter storm warning, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Temperatures plunged far and fast Thursday as a winter storm formed ahead of Christmas weekend, promising heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds across a broad swath of the country and complicating holiday travel. (Joseph Cress /Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP)
Joseph Cress
Snow blows over an icy road during a winter storm warning, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in North Liberty, Iowa. Temperatures plunged far and fast Thursday as a winter storm formed ahead of Christmas weekend, promising heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds across a broad swath of the country and complicating holiday travel. (Joseph Cress /Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP)
Joseph Cress
A damaged car is seen in the ditch on Interstate 80 as snow falls during a winter storm warning, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Temperatures plunged far and fast Thursday as a winter storm formed ahead of Christmas weekend, promising heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds across a broad swath of the country and complicating holiday travel. (Joseph Cress /Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP)
Joseph Cress
Javier Galicia clears snow from a sidewalk along 4th Ave. S. Near S. 35th St. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 in Minneapolis. Temperatures plunged far and fast Thursday as a winter storm formed ahead of Christmas weekend, promising heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds across a broad swath of the country and complicating holiday travel. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP)
David Joles
Charles Zajicek uses a power sweeper to clear snow off the sidewalk Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 in downtown Minneapolis. Temperatures plunged far and fast Thursday as a winter storm formed ahead of Christmas weekend, promising heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds across a broad swath of the country and complicating holiday travel. (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP)
Alex Kormann
An American Airlines plane is de-iced as high winds whip around 7.5 inches of new snow at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Temperatures plunged far and fast Thursday as a winter storm formed ahead of Christmas weekend, promising heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds across a broad swath of the country and complicating holiday travel. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP)
David Joles
A pedestrian walks down Nicollet Mall while high winds kick up snow Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 in downtown Minneapolis. Temperatures plunged far and fast Thursday as a winter storm formed ahead of Christmas weekend, promising heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds across a broad swath of the country and complicating holiday travel. (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP)
Alex Kormann
Traffic and snow maintenance vehicles share the roadway as a traffic sign cautions drivers about the conditions along State Highway 14/18 in Madison, Wis. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)
John Hart
Snow begins to fall in the city of Hazleton Pa., as an unidentified person uses an umbrella to shield themselves on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.(John Haeger/Standard-Speaker via AP)
John Haeger
Kids shovel snow off a sidewalk and driveway Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Abbie Parr
American Airlines flight information screens display flight information, including canceled and delayed flights, at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
A man spreads cracked corn for ducks in Walla Walla, Wash., Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (Greg Lehman/Walla Walla Union-Bulletin via AP)
Greg Lehman
Frost crystals decorate a frozen pond at Pioneer Park in Walla Walla, Wash., Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (Greg Lehman/Walla Walla Union-Bulletin via AP)
Greg Lehman
A traveler talks on the phone at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Travelers arrive at Terminal 3 at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
A traveler exercises his dogs at a Louisiana State Welcome Center in Tallulah, La., Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. An arctic air mass is due to move into Louisiana and Mississippi late Thursday bringing-below freezing temperatures to Deep South states. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
The sun is shrouded in clouds as it sets beyond St John the Baptist Catholic Church as temperatures fell in Kansas City, Kan., Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
"Orange tent project" volunteer Morgan Mcluckie, left, speaks with unhoused person Peter Zielinski after giving him bottles of propane to use with his portable heater as cold and snowy weather moves in Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Chicago. Officially the nonprofit "Feeding People Through Plants," founder Andy Robledo set out to find unhoused people and give them large orange tents used for ice fishing to replace other tents and shelters that are inadequate for severe winter weather. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Erin Hooley
Travelers walk in front of American Airlines flight information screens at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Travelers check in at the American Airlines self ticket counters at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
A traveler checks his cellphone at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Passengers wait in a long line to check their luggage at a JetBlue counter at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Marta Lavandier
Travelers wait in line to check-in for their flights at Terminal 1 ahead of the Christmas Holiday at MSP Airport in Bloomington, Minn., on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (Kerem Yücel /Minnesota Public Radio via AP)
Kerem Yücel
Travelers wait in line to check-in for their flights at Terminal 1 ahead of the Christmas Holiday at MSP Airport in Bloomington, Minn., on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (Kerem Yücel /Minnesota Public Radio via AP)
Kerem Yücel
Travelers unload from cars Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at Terminal 1 of the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport in Minneapolis. (Kerem Yücel/Minnesota Public Radio via AP)
Kerem Yücel
Travelers walk to Terminal 1 at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Snow falls during a blizzard warning, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at the Old Capitol Building in Iowa City, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP)
Joseph Cress
A pedestrian walks across a street as snow falls in Cincinnati on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Winter weather is blanketing the U.S. as a massive storm sent temperatures crashing and created whiteout conditions. (Albert Cesare /The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Albert Cesare
A construction worker stands on the street outside the Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center in Cincinnati on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Winter weather is blanketing the U.S. as a massive storm sent temperatures crashing and created whiteout conditions. (Albert Cesare /The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Albert Cesare
Snow blows across Covedale Avenue in West Price Hill during a blizzard on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Winter weather is blanketing the U.S. as a massive storm sent temperatures crashing and created whiteout conditions. (Albert Cesare /The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Albert Cesare
Snow falls in front of the Duke Energy Center sign in Cincinnati on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Winter weather is blanketing the U.S. as a massive storm sent temperatures crashing and created whiteout conditions. (Albert Cesare /The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Albert Cesare
Vehicles drive across the Roebling Bridge during a snow storm in Cincinnati on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Winter weather is blanketing the U.S. as a massive storm sent temperatures crashing and created whiteout conditions. (Albert Cesare /The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Albert Cesare
