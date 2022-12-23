Kenosha County car crashes few and minor after onset of winter weather conditions

Despite the snow and windy weather that blew through Kenosha County Thursday afternoon, first responders cite only a few accidents, with many of them being minor.

“From 1 p.m. yesterday, there were five car crashes reported,” said Chad Brown, Pleasant Prairie Police Department First Shift Administrative and Patrol Sergeant,

Pleasant Prairie Assistant Fire Chief David Wilkinson said many of the crashes were on the interstate.

“We responded to a total of five accidents during the weather event, with four of them on the interstate,” Wilkinson said. “The other one was on Highway 50.”

Wilkinson said most of the accidents were “fender-benders” caused by slippery road conditions, but all had minor injuries.

“We will probably be responding to more accidents as the day goes on because of the blowing snow and compact snow that makes the roads slippery,” Wilkinson said.

Brown said the volume of crashes has reduced since then, though.

“By 7 p.m. last night, everyone either made it home or got acclimated to the road conditions,” he said.

Through the weekend, Wilkinson recommends carrying a blanket or other coverings in your vehicle in case of an emergency, especially due to bitter cold.

“Slow down, keep your distance from other cars on the road and bring something with you to keep warm,” Wilkinson said.

Brown advised checking the condition of a vehicle and tires to assure you are prepared for snow travel on snowy roads.

“I also recommend putting together a small emergency kit for you car,” Brown said. “And don’t go outside if you don’t have to.”

Wisconsin Highway State Patrol also reported few crashes in the area.

“Kenosha has not been bad,” said Wisconsin Highway State Patrol Sgt. Kyle Amlong. “And yesterday, Kenosha and Racine were uneventful.”

Amlong said there were two calls on the interstate for car crashes, one to which the highway patrol responded, while the other was addressed by a separate agency.

“The vehicle we responded to lost control and hit the wall on the interstate,” Amlong said. “There were only minor injuries, and that was within the 9 o’clock hour.”

Amlong also advised to give more room, and time, for travel through the weekend.

“Wear your seatbelt, give more room and time for commutes and stay in your vehicle and call 911 in the event of a car crash,” he said.

Radio traffic Friday morning around 11 a.m. indicated more accidents on the interstate, one of which slowed traffic down in the area of I-94 and Wisconsin Highway 165.

By Friday, both the City of Kenosha and Village of Pleasant Prairie canceled their snow emergencies. The city canceled its snow emergency at 7 a.m. and the village canceled its snow emergency after 1 p.m.

Highway Director Clement Abongwa said the county had a full crew of snowplow drivers out on the road late Friday morning, but it would be likely scaling back the operation Friday afternoon.

“With the extreme cold, salt is pretty ineffective right now,” Abongwa said. “We will keep a few trucks out to clean up areas where there’s drifting of snow. Because we did not get a lot of snow, we are not seeing major problems with drifting — it’s just the sheer amount of wind that’s causing some drifts.”

Cold weather conditions will continue to linger through the weekend with patchy, blowing snow and wind gusts as high as 40 miles per hour and wind chill values between -15 and -25 degrees, according to the National Weather Service’s Sullivan office. The high for Saturday is predicted to be 11 degrees.

Sunday’s weather is predicted to be mostly sunny, with a high near 13 degrees. Wind gusts are predicted to be as high as 25 miles per hour. The National Weather Service predicts a 30 percent chance of snow after midnight Sunday, with a low around 6 degrees and a west wind of five to 10 miles per hour.

Photos of the massive winter storm sweeping across America